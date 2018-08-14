Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Eastern Atlantic through New Trappe, Maryland Branch

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Waters North America, one of the nation's leading beverage manufacturers, announced today that it has expanded its ReadyRefresh℠ by Nestlé® operations after entering into an agreement to acquire Dayspring Water's customers in Trappe, Maryland. This deal will allow the company to service the Eastern shore of Maryland into Delaware, and down the Maryland shoreline to Virginia for the first time.

The transaction closed on July 27, 2018. ReadyRefresh is Nestlé Waters North America's beverage delivery service that provides a variety of refreshing beverage options directly to the homes of consumers and the offices of local businesses. The new branch, which already provided Nestlé Waters North America brands through Dayspring Water, hopes to reach more customers through direct delivery.

"We are pleased to provide Maryland-area customers with convenient delivery options for our great brands of refreshing beverages," said Henrik Jelert, Executive Vice President, ReadyRefresh℠ by Nestlé®. "Dayspring Water has long been known in this market and we're happy to welcome their customers into our ReadyRefresh family and to grow our customer base in the area. This expansion is part of our long-term business strategy to enhance the customer experience and expand our delivery options across the country."

ReadyRefresh makes it easy and convenient for customers and their families to live healthier lifestyles by providing a flexible and reliable beverage delivery service, with no long-term commitments and guaranteed customer satisfaction. ReadyRefresh delivers a variety of well-known brands such as Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life® Purified Water, Perrier®, and S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water in an assortment of sizes and flavors. ReadyRefresh also offers expanded delivery hours, flexible frequency options (weekly, biweekly, monthly, etc.) as well as an easy-to-shop website.

To learn more about ReadyRefresh and to place your first order visit www.ReadyRefresh.com.

About ReadyRefresh℠ by Nestlé®



ReadyRefresh℠ by Nestlé® Beverage Delivery Service provides convenient access to a variety of leading bottled water brands such as Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S.Pellegrino® as well as tasty flavored waters and sparkling fruit beverages. With an easy-to-shop website, expanded delivery hours, flexible frequency options, and a broad portfolio of beverage options just a click away, with ReadyRefresh℠ it is easier than ever to keep refreshment on hand. ReadyRefresh℠ by Nestlé® is owned and operated by Nestlé Waters North America.

