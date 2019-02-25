Nestwave to Demonstrate Low Power GPS for IoT at Mobile World Congress

PARIS, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestwave, a Paris-based startup, today announced the upcoming demonstration of their low power, high accuracy GPS IP at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28. Nestwave has developed an ultra-low power, advanced global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) solution for use in IoT applications. When integrated with an IoT modem such as NB-IoT, Cat M1, LoRa or Sigfox, the solution offers low-cost geolocation for emerging applications such as asset tracking, smart factories, and smart cities, without the need for an external GNSS chip.

"After several years of development and based on a number of key signal processing breakthroughs, we believe Nestwave is well positioned to provide a best-in-class solution for low power IoT applications where position awareness is key," says Rabih Chrabieh, CEO at Nestwave. "We are excited to demonstrate our GPS solution, in collaboration with Cadence by leveraging their Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP platform at MWC this year."

"The Fusion F1 DSP is gaining traction with customers as a platform for low-cost, power-sensitive IoT communications standards like NB-IoT," said Gerard Andrews, director of marketing for Tensilica products at Cadence. "The completely software-based GNSS solution from Nestwave will allow our modem customers to add accurate position-based services to their modem platforms with minimal impact to their bill of materials."

The Cadence Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP is ideal for low-cost IoT applications requiring a single processor core that is proficient at both DSP and control-code workloads. Developed on a highly configurable architecture, the Fusion F1 DSP is specifically designed to excel at "always-on" processing, including wake-on-voice and sensor fusion applications. Additionally, the Fusion F1 DSP instruction-set architecture is very efficient at running narrowband wireless communications standards like BLE, Thread, Zigbee, 802.11ah, NB-IoT, and GNSS.

Please visit the Nestwave/Cadence demo at the Cadence booth at Fira Gran Via, hall 6, stand 6L34.

About Nestwave

Nestwave SAS, based in Paris, is a provider of advanced geolocation solutions to IoT and GNSS chipmakers. Our patented technology improves location accuracy in indoor and urban canyon environments while significantly reducing power consumption compared to existing solutions. To learn more, please visit us at www.nestwave.com.

Media Contact

Ines Ben Hamida, +33 1 45 81 71 38, ines@nestwave.com.

Related Links

LinkedIn

Twitter

SOURCE Nestwave SAS

Related Links

http://www.nestwave.com

