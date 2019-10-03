Net at Work Completes Portfolio of Human Capital Management Offerings with Addition of Criterion's Cloud-based HCM Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced a partnership with Criterion, a developer of cloud-based human capital management solutions that address every facet of the employment lifecycle, and are built on a single, unified database. Criterion's HCM platform enables organizations to streamline and automate their labor-intensive, time-consuming HCM tasks and processes: benefits administration, payroll, applicant tracking, performance reviews and time and attendance. Criterion offers smooth integration with existing systems, as well as the flexibility, ease-of-use and administration of a true SaaS platform.

"Our clients have been asking for a cloud-based HCM solution that met their evolving needs, and after a thorough review we determined that Criterion offered the right combination of flexibility and functionality to more efficiently manage – and optimize – workforces of all sizes," said Mark Dresser, Employer Solutions Practice Leader at Net at Work. "Criterion's platform tightly integrates HR and payroll modules that eliminate dual entry and facilitates the smooth flow of data for improved analytics capabilities – all within an easy-to-administer and use cloud framework, which is what today's businesses are demanding. Criterion is committed to developing a process for the quick implementation of enhancements and features to meet our client's needs, making them the ideal partner in rounding out our portfolio of HCM solutions."

"The combination of Criterion's advanced HCM solution and Net at Work's team of knowledgeable consultants enable us to deliver an established alternative to organizations seeking a modern approach to human capital management," said Criterion CSO Steven Kuhn. "We look forward to working with Net at Work in providing a solution that simplifies all aspects of workforce management, and enables them to focus on their core competencies in achieving their business objectives."

The partnership with Criterion is in line with Net at Work's overall cloud strategy: enabling each client to migrate their business technology to the cloud where they can realize the benefits of less administration, greater flexibility and more reliable performance.

About Net at Work

Net at Work provides their clients and Alliance Partner clients, with the vision, leadership and support of a "Virtual CIO." This allows them to focus on their core competencies knowing they can fully rely on Net at Work to implement technology solutions that unleash new levels of efficiency, performance and success.

With experience across virtually every business discipline, the Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core organizational objectives. Their comprehensive range of services and solutions include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, Payments, to Cloud and IT Managed Services. From the company's founding in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers, which are the foundational principles on which all their client relationships are based, and that their clients say they value the most. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

About Criterion

Criterion delivers the best human capital management (HCM) software user experience, functionality and value in the mid-market. Our full range of HCM solutions and state-of-the-art platform help organizations better manage the entire employment lifecycle and make data-driven workforce decisions at every stage. Criterion has served the HCM needs of mid-sized companies for more than 30 years. To learn more, visit CriterionHCM.com.

