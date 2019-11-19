Net at Work Names Alan Lacher Chief Professional Services Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced that it has named Alan Lacher as Chief Professional Services Officer. Mr. Lacher will be driving growth and introducing innovative, transformative programs that will unleash the power and performance of their many and diverse client's businesses.

In this role, Alan will take the lead in enhancing Net at Work's strategic client focused Virtual CIO platform with the goal of providing measurable impact to their client's growth, profitability and employee and client experiences.

"Alan's wealth of experience, building and leading high-performance service organizations made him the perfect fit for this role, and we have great confidence in the value he brings to Net at Work and to our clients," said Eddie Solomon, Net at Work Co-Founder. "Alan's passion for service excellence joined with his leadership and vision will be instrumental to our success in furthering the development of offerings that will drive tremendous value to our clients."

Alan began his career at Accenture as a solution engineer and has served in management and leadership roles at WinMill Software and Vitech Systems Group. Prior to joining Net at Work, he was Division President at Custom Computer Specialists.

"I am excited to be joining such an accomplished team whose skills, commitment and shared values have made Net at Work one of the most respected and trusted organizations in this industry," said Lacher. "I look forward to working with everyone in developing and rolling out a full range of flexible options to help our clients transform their businesses and succeed, while driving Net at Work's revenue growth and further underscoring our reputation for having a forward-thinking client-first approach."

About Net at Work

Net at Work provides their clients and Alliance Partner clients, with the vision, leadership and support of a "Virtual CIO." This allows them to focus on their core competencies knowing they can fully rely on Net at Work to implement technology solutions that unleash new levels of efficiency, performance and success.

With experience across virtually every business discipline, the Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core organizational objectives. Their comprehensive range of services and solutions include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, Payments, to Cloud and IT Managed Services. From the company's founding in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers, which are the foundational principles on which all their client relationships are based, and that their clients say they value the most. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

SOURCE Net at Work

Related Links

https://www.netatwork.com

