Net at Work Ranks In Top 10 on 2020 List of Leading ERP and Accounting Software Consultants

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced that it has been named to Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2020. The Top 100 firms are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.

"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009. Net at Work has made the list since its inception.

Net at Work is a top consultant and partner for the leading middle market ERP vendors: Sage, Acumatica and NetSuite. Their consultants work with clients in identifying their pain points and business objectives, which determine the appropriate solutions they recommend and implement, with the goal of achieving measurable business outcomes. Clients rely on Net at Work to provide the vision, leadership and support of a Virtual CIO, enabling them to focus on their core competencies and unleash the power of their business.

With experience across virtually every business discipline, the Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core organizational objectives. Their comprehensive range of services and solutions include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, Payments, to Cloud and IT Managed Services. From the company's founding in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers, which are the foundational principles on which all their client relationships are based, and that their clients say they value the most. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

