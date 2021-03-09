Net Health Adds Smith+Nephew's RENASYS GO Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System to Net Health® Wound Care Connections Lineup

PITTSBURGH, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Users of Net Health's EHR software solution, Net Health® Wound Care (formerly WoundExpert®), can now place in-chart orders for Smith+Nephew's (NYSE:SNN) RENASYS GO Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) solution under a new agreement between the two companies. Smith+Nephew is a global provider of medical technology. Net Health is a leading provider of cloud-based software that serves specialty medical providers across the continuum of care, including wound care practitioners. Net Health Wound Care is used by 20,000 providers daily to drive specialized wound care workflow and documentation compliance assurance.

Smith+Nephew's widely used RENASYS GO system will be available to wound care clinics through Net Health's Net Health Wound Care Connections portal, a proprietary ordering system for clients. The ability to order the RENASYS GO System is included, at no additional cost to providers as a DME option within Connections. Orders will be fulfilled by Rotech Healthcare, Inc. The addition of RENASYS GO System gives Net Health's clients access to one of the industry's most advanced at-home wound management solutions.

The clinical value of NPWT has caused the market to double over the past few years1, with current market size at more than $738 million.2 Recent growth is being driven by improvements in reimbursement as well as an aging population and resultant increases in chronic and diabetic-related wounds.3 Increasing demand makes it more important than ever for providers to have easy and quick access to ordering NPWT products for their patients with homecare needs.

"At Smith+Nephew, we strive to make technology that takes the limits off living," said Ryan Frank, VP of US Wound Marketing, of Smith+Nephew. "We apply that same mindset to the technologies used by clinicians. The agreement with Net Health is a perfect fit for us because it removes the limits and burdens of traditional paper ordering for NPWT, enabling clinicians to devote more time to patient care."

Net Health Wound Care's in-chart ordering functionality benefits clinicians, as well as their patients. In chart ordering:

Creates a more efficient workflow by enabling clinicians to work within Net Health Wound Care and the patient record (saves time from shifting from different systems and charts).

Automates order entry and sending and ensures orders are received.

Maintains full order histories in the patient record, minimizing the need to search through other files for previous records.

"Net Health strives to support innovators like Smith+Nephew who use Connections to make world-class therapies more accessible to providers and patients," said CEO Josh Pickus. "This partnership exemplifies the type of industry collaboration needed to help eliminate barriers to care and support improved patient outcomes."

For more information on Net Health Wound Care, visit www.nethealth.com.

About Net Health

Net Health provides software and analytics for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable solutions ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to make a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of its product portfolio and the invention and application of new technologies across its three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT. Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, it now operates in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.1 billion in 2019. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). www.smith-nephew.com

1 P & S Intelligence . "Wound Care Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022," Sept. 2016

2 Fortune Business Insights . "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market – Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,"

3 MarketsandMarkets . "NPWT Market by Type"

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.

Related Links

nethealth.com

