Net Health Announces New Therapy Solution for Hospital-based Acute Care Settings

"Acute care therapy managers have been sharing their daily frustrations with us, and we have been listening closely," says Net Health CEO Josh Pickus. "We know that achieving the best patient outcomes is hard to do when therapists are bogged down by so many manual processes and gaps in real-time patient information. We are excited to introduce a targeted solution that addresses the specific challenges for therapists operating in acute care settings."

Pickus noted that Net Health Therapy for Acute Care was designed to help acute care therapists adhere to hospital-set documentation timelines, maximize staff utilization while prioritizing patient care needs, meet productivity demands, report financial performance to upper management, and foster employee satisfaction and retention.

Key components and benefits of the Net Health solution include:

An electronic order management process that drives efficiency in receiving, assigning and updating treatment orders, thereby reducing order-to-evaluation time

A real-time communication tool that enables treatment teams to adapt quickly to patient location changes and share information about patients with each other to improve patient outcomes

Expeditious communication of discharge planning details to other team members to improve care

Streamlined documentation workflow designed specifically for the needs of therapists in the acute care environment

Timely and actionable reporting that consolidates reporting systems to increase efficiency and inform clinical and administrative decision-making

Seamless integration with hospital information systems to eliminate double-data entry

About Net Health

Net Health provides cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care – from hospital to home. Net Health's interoperable EHRs deliver end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners.

