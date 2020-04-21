Net Health Announces Targeted Solution to Track COVID-19 Medical Staff Exposures

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health announced today that it is offering a new software solution to help hospital and provider employee health departments track, monitor and report on employee exposures to COVID-19. The solution – Net Health Employee Health for COVID-19 – is a special version of the company's more comprehensive employee health electronic documentation solution, Agility®, which tracks compliance and employee wellness for healthcare organizations.

"As the provider of a documentation solution designed to monitor the health of healthcare professionals, we want to do our part to make sure that our clients and all healthcare organizations get the help they need to implement best practices for exposure tracking," says Net Health CEO Josh Pickus. "Our dedicated team acted quickly to assemble this targeted exposure-tracking solution, and just like our comprehensive solution, it can integrate seamlessly with hospital and clinic EMRs."

Net Health Employee Health for COVID-19 offers streamlined documentation, implementation and reporting that will enable healthcare organizations to:

Perform multiple exposure tracking

Track employee symptoms by automating proactive follow-up contact

Monitor employee requirements such as testing and quarantining

Record and track responses to COVID-19 screening questions

Record and report on location of exposure for employees

Monitor compliance to respirator mask fit program

In another effort to help healthcare professionals manage the health of patients and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak, Net Health offered a webinar in March to share how the CEO of a healthcare organization is leveraging Net Health's more comprehensive Agility® employee health software solution to track and monitor both patient and employee exposure to the virus. View the webinar.

Net Health's comprehensive Agility® solution addresses the needs of employee health and occupational medicine facilities as well as urgent care organizations that provide occupational health services.

About Net Health

Net Health provides cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of healthcare – from hospital to home. Net Health's interoperable EMRs deliver end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com

