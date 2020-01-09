Net Health Appoints Josh Pickus Chief Executive Officer

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health today announced that it has appointed Josh Pickus Chief Executive Officer. Anthony Sanzo, who served as Net Health's CEO since 2012, becomes Executive Chairman as part of the planned transition. Pickus will lead Net Health through its next stage of growth as the market leader in cloud-based solutions for healthcare providers in specialty medical settings, including therapy, wound care, employee health and occupational medicine, and hospice, in more than 14,000 facilities nationwide.

For the last six months, Pickus served as Net Health's President and Chief Integration Officer following the acquisition of Optima Healthcare Solutions, where he served as CEO. Prior to Optima, Pickus was the CEO in Residence at Alpine Investors, a San Francisco-based private equity firm, and CEO of several Silicon Valley-based software companies, including Niku Corporation. He has also been a board member at numerous public and private software companies, including DemandTec and Conversica.

"One of the most important responsibilities of a CEO and board of directors is to assure succession in leadership," said Sanzo. "Over the months that passed since Net Health acquired Optima, Josh has again demonstrated the remarkable leadership qualities that were evident in his successful tenure as CEO of Optima. He is committed to meeting the needs of our customers as they deliver care to their patients in today's challenging environment, and he brings the right balance of urgency and mission to our team. I enthusiastically welcome him to the board and applaud his promotion to CEO."

"I am excited to lead the next chapter in Net Health's growth," said Pickus. "We have an extraordinary group of employees dedicated to serving providers doing some of the most important work in healthcare today. Our commitment to those providers is to deliver solutions that enable them to provide exceptional patient experiences while navigating the ever-changing healthcare marketplace. We are dedicated to fulfilling our commitment to customers with even greater investment, innovation and urgency."

About Net Health

Net Health provides cloud-based software for specialized care. Its solutions support providers in specialty medical settings across the continuum of healthcare—from hospital to home. Net Health's interoperable EMRs deliver end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners.

