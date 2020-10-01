Net Health Honored with 2020 Fast 50 Award

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh Business Times named Net Health as a winner of a 2020 Fast 50 Award as one of the fastest growing private companies in the Pittsburgh region. Net Health's CEO Josh Pickus accepted the award on behalf of the company at the 2020 Fast 50 Awards' virtual celebration on September 29.

Criteria for the award included gross revenues and exceptional growth rates between 2017 and 2019 by a western Pennsylvania-based, locally owned for-profit corporation, proprietorship or partnership. Net Health was among the top five fastest growing companies in Pittsburgh in the $75M - $125M revenue range.

While the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were not reflected in the revenue and growth reported for Fast 50 List, the virtual event addressed the pivotal topic by connecting with some of the winners on how the pandemic has affected their business. The Fast 50 winners were counted down throughout the virtual event in order of their growth.

The Pittsburgh Business Times asked Net Health how the company has adapted its business this year to adjust to the rapidly changing, challenging pandemic. CEO Pickus explained: "We executed a rapid expansion of our software products to make secure telehealth capabilities available to healthcare providers in 14,000 facilities. The company was well positioned to respond quickly to make its cloud-based software readily accessible to medical providers across the continuum of care. In addition, we rapidly transitioned our employees to work from home, and because of the success of these efforts, we rolled out a permanent, employee-friendly, Work from Anywhere policy."

Pickus reflected on how the company's solid foundations of processes, technology and teams enabled these changes to be made swiftly and successfully. "I am proud of our dedicated, hard-working and forward-thinking employees," he said. "This award is for everyone at Net Health."

Net Health is reuniting caregivers with their calling through cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable EHRs deliver end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

