Net Health's Jason James Selected as 2020 Megabyte Category CIO of the Year by Pittsburgh Technology Council

"Make no mistake, this is not a recognition merely of my own achievements, but the hard work, dedication and innovation of my entire IT team and Net Health as a whole," said James in his acceptance speech. "Digital transformation is a cultural transformation and one that starts simply as a vision and continues as a story of change. Thanks to my team for helping deliver on that change. Thank-you to my executive management team for believing in and supporting that story. That story enables us to reunite caregivers with their calling."

With more than 20 years of experience managing global SaaS solutions, strategy, security, infrastructure, DevOps and operations, James took over Net Health's IT department following the acquisition of Optima Healthcare Solutions in 2019. His leadership aligned two separate IT teams to enable a rapid integration plan to bring the entire company into unified platforms. Just this year, he led the swift mobilization of online collaboration tools that enabled Net Health to transition to a remote workplace for all product lines nearly seamlessly during the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

Before Net Health, James led IT for several fast-growth technology companies, including EarthLink and PRGX. An outspoken advocate on working remotely, James is a technology thought leader whose views are sought for podcasts and interviews for articles in leading technology publications. He writes for technology magazines about a variety of topics, including the value of working from home.

"Technology is more than the tools we use to empower the business and communicate," James said. "Technology in a basic sense is what has kept our organizations operating during this global pandemic. If you and your organization were able to operate during this crisis, remember that it wasn't due to happenstance, but meticulous planning and successful execution by your IT team as well as those CIOs being honored here tonight."

About Net Health

Net Health is reuniting caregivers with their calling through cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable EHRs deliver end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.

Related Links

nethealth.com

