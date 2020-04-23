net2phone Introduces Huddle Video Conferencing

NEWARK, N.J., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a global provider of cloud communications solutions to businesses, today announced the accelerated release of Huddle, a secure, feature-rich, high-definition video conferencing solution that is fully integrated with net2phone's cloud communications service. net2phone is offering Huddle to its clients worldwide for free during the COVID-19 crisis.

"net2phone has always been a powerful tool for business communication and collaboration," said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we prioritized development and deployment of Huddle so that our clients can continue to adapt quickly to the profound changes in their markets and work environments."

Huddle enables presenters to seamlessly share screens and YouTube videos. Participants enjoy audio and video selection control, chat messaging, and the raise-hand option for recognition by the session moderator. Huddle also provides real-time quality control and status updates to session moderators.

All Huddle conferences are fully passcode protected and encrypted for security.

To facilitate collaboration with dispersed employees, partners and customers, Huddle is accessible from any desktop or mobile device. net2phone subscribers can access Huddle simply by logging in through the Huddle website with their net2phone credentials. Invited guests without net2phone or Huddle accounts can participate in Huddle video conferences. The Huddle by net2phone apps for iOS and Android enable Huddle video conferences from mobile devices, and are available free from the App Store and Google Play.

"Huddle's outstanding voice and video quality excels at bridging distances - bringing colleagues, suppliers and customers together for collaboration whether they are next door or around the globe," Jonah Fink added. "We'll continue to add powerful new features and functionality to Huddle with input from our clients globally."

To learn more about Huddle and enroll for service, visit us here or e-mail: [email protected].

About net2phone:

net2phone's cloud communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. Channel partners contact: [email protected]. Customer contact: [email protected].

SOURCE net2phone