net2phone Partners with Five9

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a global provider of unified cloud communications solutions to businesses, today announced a partnership with Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. Through the partnership, net2phone is now offering Five9's intelligent cloud contact center as a service (CCaaS) to complement its own business cloud communication solution.

"The partnership with Five9 enables net2phone to extend our market reach with comprehensive communications solutions for enterprises with significant customer contact operations," said Jonah Fink, president of net2phone.

Five9's solution enables intelligent cloud contact centers. Agents are able to work remotely and access customer intelligence and insights to deliver a more human, customer centric experience. Five9's CCaaS solution has a complete set of integrated capabilities with APIs and integrations with recognized CRMs and tools.

"net2phone and Five9 clients will gain powerful synergies from our shared integrations with leading CMS applications and our focus on intelligent conversations across channels in untethered and dispersed environments," added Jonah Fink.

"Five9 and net2phone share complementary features and a deep commitment to outstanding customer experience. We look forward to working with net2phone as we build on these synergies to approach customers," says Jake Butterball, Five9 vice president of the channel.

To take advantage of the net2phone's partnership with Five9, visit us at net2phone.com or email: [email protected] .

About Five9:

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space/market, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

About net2phone:

net2phone 's cloud business communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. Channel partners contact: [email protected] . Customer contact: [email protected] .

SOURCE net2phone

Related Links

https://www.net2phone.com/

