net2phone SIP Trunking Solutions Certified by Mitel

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a global provider of cloud communications solutions to businesses, today announced that its SIP Trunking solution has achieved certification from Mitel. As a Mitel-certified SIP provider, net2phone has joined the Mitel Solutions Alliance (MSA) that supports services that are fully compatible with Mitel's enterprise, cloud and mobile communications.

"net2phone SIP Trunking solution is now certified to be interoperable with Mitel IP-PBX communications systems," said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. "Businesses with Mitel IP-PBXs can count on net2phone to provide a seamlessly integrated voice solution featuring unlimited calling, virtual phone numbers, and an enhanced communications experience.

net2phone's SIP Trunking solution includes:

Unlimited domestic calling to landlines and mobile phones throughout the United States , Canada , Mexico , and India ;

, , , and ; Unlimited calling to landlines in 28 additional countries ( Argentina , Austria , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Costa Rica , Cyprus , Denmark , Dominican Republic , France , Germany , Greece , Hungary , Ireland , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Panama , Peru , Portugal , Romania , Singapore , Slovakia , Spain , Sweden , United Kingdom , and Venezuela ) and to Puerto Rico ;

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and ) and to ; International virtual phone numbers for over 300 cities in 50 countries;

Support for both high quality and low bandwidth codecs (G.711 and G.729);

Enhanced security incorporating four complementary types of authentication.

"Building and maintaining the right technology relationships to deliver customers high-value integrated solutions is a critical component for success in the business communications marketplace," said David Lowenstein, Director of Business Development for the Mitel Solutions Alliance. "Mitel works with best-of-breed companies like net2phone to deliver complete solutions that address the business challenges of our customers."

About net2phone:

net2phone's cloud communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or email partner@net2phone.com.

