net2phone's Slack Integration Enhances Collaboration with Intelligent Voice and Video

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a global provider of cloud communications solutions to businesses, today announced net2phone for Slack. The integration brings net2phone's intelligent video, voice and call management capabilities to Slack, the leading channel-based messaging platform.

net2phone for Slack installation processes are automated and fully managed. The integration simplifies day-to-day communications such as making and receiving voice calls, video conferencing and text messaging. Call management becomes effortless with simplified and intelligent call forwarding, managed workflows, voicemail and optimized caller ID settings.

"net2phone for Slack transforms the Slack experience by bringing powerful new capabilities that multiply its collaboration, communication and organizational capabilities across channels," said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. "Slack teams will be delighted by the ease with which they can make and return video and voice calls and intelligently manage all their voice and video communications with a few intuitive keystrokes."

With the net2phone Slack Integration, users can:

seamlessly click-to-call

launch conference calls and video calls with net2phone Huddle

change their callerID

set up call forwarding

look up user directory information such as extension and email

set up notifications for missed calls, voicemails, etc

acknowledge and return missed calls

retrieve, listen to and delete voicemails

"Like with all the innovative work we do here, net2phone for Slack was designed first and foremost to provide a superb user experience," said Arunim Devroy, net2phone's Vice President of Engineering. "Our net2phone Slack integration makes communication and collaboration quick, intuitive and effective to simplify the way we work."

net2phone's video conferencing service, Huddle, becomes a powerful collaboration tool within Slack, enabling fast and effortless screen sharing and video calling. For users on-the-go with teammates and clients around the world, the integration provides unlimited voice calling to over forty destination countries. Tethered or untethered, net2phone for Slack provides a portfolio of powerful tools to effortlessly smooth workflows and continue conversations across channels.

Accessing the integration is easy. Follow this link and click 'Add to Slack.' You can also access the net2phone integration within Slack by searching for 'net2phone'. Email [email protected] to learn more.

About net2phone:

net2phone's cloud communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. Channel partner contact: [email protected] . Customer contact: [email protected] .

