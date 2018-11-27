NETA Improves Access to Personal Training Insurance for Members After Partnering With Insure Fitness Group

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Exercise Trainers Association (NETA) partnered with Insure Fitness Group in October 2018 to offer its members discounted access to personal training insurance, and help protect fitness instructors from potential lawsuits. Insure Fitness Group's personal trainer insurance policy provides $1 million of coverage for professional, general, and product liability, in addition to rental damage and stolen equipment coverage.

"We're thrilled to partner with Insure Fitness Group to offer NETA trainers an affordable way to protect their careers in the fitness industry. IFG offers members valuable liability benefits plus many exciting free e-books, content, and ongoing giveaways that our NETA trainers will love," said NETA's CEO, Mario Crespo.

Personal trainers and group fitness instructors are at risk for lawsuits if a client is injured during his or her training session. In 2015, a $750,000 settlement was reached for a woman who injured her hip and wrist while using a Bosu Ball after a personal trainer incorrectly instructed her how to use the equipment (Susan Butler v. John Saville and Planet Fitness Holdings LLC).

"Personal trainers invest significant time and money into their careers, so we are pleased to offer NETA members a discounted liability insurance policy to ensure they are receiving fantastic coverage and the peace of mind they deserve," said Cole Rogers, brand manager at Insure Fitness Group.

In addition to access to a discounted personal trainer insurance policy, NETA members will also receive a free professional website and discounts on other fitness-related products with the purchase of a personal trainer insurance policy from Insure Fitness Group.

NETA is a nonprofit organization that is one of only two organizations in the United States whose certifications in Personal Training and Group Exercise are accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). In addition to primary certifications in Personal Training and Group Exercise, NETA also offers specialty certifications in Wellness Coaching, Yoga, Pilates and Indoor Cycling, and continuing education in Tabata, HIIT, Barre and other growth categories.

For more information, contact Mario Crespo at mcrespo@netafit.org or visit the NETA website at Netafit.org.

Related Images

national-exercise-trainers.jpg

National Exercise Trainers Association

The National Exercise Trainers Association partnered with Insure Fitness Group to offer discounted access to personal training insurance to its members.

insure-fitness-group.jpg

Insure Fitness Group

Insure Fitness Group (IFG) provides personal trainers and group fitness instructors with comprehensive liability insurance protection, group fitness resources, and personal training insight. Explore articles from our brand ambassadors on choosing the best personal training certifications, writing meal plans for clients, and more.

Related Links

NETA Personal Trainer Certification

Insure FItness Group Personal Trainer Insurance

SOURCE National Exercise Trainers Association

Related Links

https://www.netafit.org

