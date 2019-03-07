NetCents Technology Enters Into Agreement With ILO Crypto

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcents Technology Inc. ("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC) (Frankfurt: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement allowing processing of cryptocurrency payments for ILO Crypto ("ILOCX", part of ILOCX Limited, London, England.)

Edward Fitzpatrick, CEO of ILOCX, said, "The significance of this transaction is enormous for crypto holders everywhere, this partnership is giving them high quality alternative options for utilizing their capital currently locked in Bitcoin, ETH and various other altcoins. Hundreds of billions of dollars are sitting in crypto looking for new ways to put this capital to work, thanks to this partnership NetCents and ILOCX we can say with confidence that the era of utilization is here."

ILOCX is a platform which raises non-equity capital for companies in a unique way by selling Initial License Offerings ("ILO's"). ILO's are a revenue-based method of raising capital, giving buyers the right to promote and or sell an underlying product or service and receive royalties based on the gross revenue of the company. ILOCX's first exchange platform allows its companies to list and sell an ILO to raise capital and enhance sales. ILOCX has signed 54 companies with 20+ already listed on the exchange. Additionally, ILOCX will be approving the listing of 30+ more companies over the coming weeks and has over 40 companies in the immediate pipeline.

As part of this exclusive agreement with NetCents, ILOCX has launched www.ILOcrypto.com a specialist exchange focused on allowing anyone holding Bitcoin, ETH, and various other altcoins to use that cryptocurrency to buy ILO's. Through the merchant agreement, ILOCX will use the NetCents Merchant Gateway to power cryptocurrency transactions for its capital raising services. With $300 million in deals on the exchange to date, this platform demonstrates another way the NetCents and ILOCX partnership can tap into the hundreds of billions in crypto capital, giving crypto-holders alternative options for utilizing their capital and giving companies listing on ILOCX access to the capital they need.

About ILO Crypto

ILOCX is a platform that allows companies to raise non-equity capital through the sale of ILO's and gives interested buyers the ability to earn revenue by purchasing a license to socially promote and or sell a product or service.

ILOCX has mixed together a real market need with a matching tech solution by eliminating the dependency on equity as funding grows sparse, providing companies with the benefits of boosted awareness and sales which in turn boosts revenues, royalties and the trading price of the ILO, resulting in putting a sustainable business on the map.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy.

