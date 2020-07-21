Netcore taps former Cheetah Digital exec Tim Moran to lead North American sales

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Solutions Inc.,the industry's leading marketing technology company, announced today the appointment of Tim Moran as VP Enterprise Sales for North America. In this role, Tim will be responsible for delivering a unique blend of technology and expertise to marketers that empowers them to deliver the omni-channel experiences needed to create lasting customer relationships.

Tim comes with a unique mix of experience across startups and tech behemoths such as IBM, Oracle, and Sunguard and most recently Cheetah Digital. He is a seasoned business executive with work experience across continents. In his previous roles, he has been instrumental in the development, implementation, and management of global business and technology systems while managing culturally diverse teams of sales, business, and technology professionals.

"We are thrilled to bring Tim on board as a member of our leadership. With his deep expertise in delivering martech solutions to mid-market and enterprise brands in North America, we are confident of aggressively expanding our market share," said Barry Abel, CRO – North America, Netcore Solutions.

"Netcore is the leading provider of AI-based customer engagement and personalization solutions across the globe. With more than two decades of serving mid-market and enterprise brands, we are well positioned to bring extreme value to an underserved market. Tim brings the perfect experience mix to deliver on that," added Abithab Bhaskar, CEO – International Business, Netcore Solutions

"I am excited at the possibilities that Netcore possesses. With a robust strategy and unmatched momentum, it is clearly a compelling alternative to other less agile providers in the space," said Moran. "I look forward to contributing to the expansion of Netcore's quickly growing market presence, while showcasing our industry-leading offerings to more enterprise customers in the coming months."

About Netcore Solutions:

Netcore Solutions, the world-renowned martech solutions company enables marketers to outline their customer journey to achieve extraordinary 1:1 customer experience. Netcore has been delivering marketing ROI for more than two decades to world's leading brands and serves as a strategic partner to enterprise and mid-size businesses across many industries in the United States, India, SEA and EMEA.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176346/Netcore_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Netcore Solutions Inc.