NetCraftsmen® Joins Forces with BlueAlly to Expand Footprint and Security Capability

The investment brings IT consulting and security services from NetCraftsmen to a broader customer base and geography.

CARY, N.C., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueAlly Technology Solutions, a Source Capital portfolio company, today announced it has acquired a majority interest in NetCraftsmen, a leading IT consulting and security solutions provider. The transaction accelerates BlueAlly's services and solutions capabilities and further enhances the combined reach to customers across the country. NetCraftsmen will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity and maintain the NetCraftsmen brand for the near future.

"Joining BlueAlly will enable us to quickly expand our presence to a larger, national market," said Paul H. Mauritz, President and CEO of NetCraftsmen. "Our current clients will continue to receive the same excellent service from our team. With this new financial investment along with the existing solutions and reach of BlueAlly, we'll be able to expand the number of clients for whom we can solve tough IT challenges."