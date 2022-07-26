NetDiligence Announces Major Update of Breach Plan Connect®

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk management solutions for almost 20 years, has announced a major update to their cyber incident response plan solution, Breach Plan Connect®.

Breach Plan Connect (BPC) is a turnkey solution for senior managers to develop a cyber incident response plan to help oversee and coordinate their organization's response to a cyber incident. BPC users can set up an incident response plan within minutes and easily customize it to best serve their particular organization.

Breach Plan Connect® Now Including Incident Response Playbooks!

This cloud-based software solution is a favorite among many major cyber insurance providers, in part, because it allows users to update and access their plan remotely, and coordinate their response to a cyber incident by using the Breach Plan Connect mobile app.

This major upgrade Breach Plan Connect includes the following new features and enhancements:

Incident Response Playbooks



The BPC response plan template serves as a strategic roadmap for your senior managers, helping them guide and monitor the organization's overall response. BPC now includes tactical guidance for IT/Operations teams for specific types of incidents: ransomware, business email compromise, data loss/exposure, and malware infection. This guidance was developed by a former forensic investigator who now serves as CISO for a major corporation.

One-Click Access to eRiskHub®

Users will now be able to access their cyber insurer's eRiskHub cyber risk management portal (also powered by NetDiligence) directly from the menu in the mobile app without logging in separately.



Threat Intelligence Alerts in Mobile App



Users will also be notified when authorities like the FBI or CISA issue major cyber threat alerts. Once users log into the mobile app, they will be able to read about the threat and click through to the eRiskHub portal to download the full threat bulletin.



Enhanced Security for Mobile App



The BPC mobile app is now protected by multifactor authentication (MFA). This update augments the MFA protection already available in the cloud-based version of Breach Plan Connect.

About NetDiligence ®

NetDiligence® specializes in Cyber Risk Readiness & Response services. With 20 years of experience in cyber, NetDiligence is an award-winning provider of innovative cyber risk management software and services to the insurance industry, including QuietAudit® Cyber Risk Assessments, the eRiskHub® cyber risk management portal, and Breach Plan Connect®, a securely hosted solution designed to help senior managers plan and execute their organization's response to a cyber incident, and which also includes a free mobile app for convenient access and alternative means of communication if company systems are compromised. NetDiligence publishes an annual Cyber Claims Study and traditionally hosts Cyber Risk Conferences in Philadelphia, Santa Monica, Toronto, Florida, London, and Bermuda. For more information, visit Netdiligence.com.

