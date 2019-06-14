NetDiligence Announces Recipient of Toby Merrill Award for Excellence

PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk readiness and response services, has announced that Bob Parisi of Marsh has been awarded the 2019 Toby Merrill Award for Excellence.

The Toby Merrill Award for Excellence is given annually to a seasoned thought leader in cyber insurance. This year's award was presented to Mr. Parisi on June 13, 2019 at the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit Philadelphia.

As US Cyber Product Leader for Marsh's Cyber Center of Excellence, Mr. Parisi leads the effort to develop cyber risk transfer solutions for Marsh clients and bring them to market. His work includes advising and assisting clients in understanding, measuring and managing their cyber risks.

"Bob is a pioneer in cyber insurance," commented Mark Greisiger, president of NetDiligence. "Like the late Toby Merrill, he's an icon in the cyber insurance community and a big supporter of the industry's educational efforts. Over the years, we've all benefitted from Bob's insight and guidance, and we've all enjoyed his wit and humor."

"Toby was a visionary in the cyber insurance world; someone whose passion and love for the business was felt by all. To say I am humbled and honored by this award would be an understatement," said Mr. Parisi.

This year's Toby Merrill Award for Excellence is sponsored by Chubb. Chubb and NetDiligence also actively support the Toby Merrill Scholarship fund, which financially supports the educational advancement of students who reflect the qualities of leadership, kindness and strength that Toby epitomized.

About NetDiligence®

NetDiligence® specializes in Cyber Risk Readiness & Response services. With more than 18 years of experience in cyber, NetDiligence is an award-winning provider of innovative cyber risk management software and services to the insurance industry, including QuietAudit® Cyber Risk Assessments, the eRiskHub® cyber risk management portal, and Breach Plan Connect® software-as-a-service (SaaS) to help policyholders with data breach response planning. NetDiligence publishes an annual Cyber Claims Study and hosts annual Cyber Risk Summits in Philadelphia, Santa Monica, Toronto, London and Bermuda. For more information, visit https://netdiligence.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at www.chubb.com.

About Toby Merrill Scholarship

The Toby Merrill Scholarship was created to change the lives of children and make a difference through education. Toby's vision was to develop a lasting legacy by awarding financial assistance to students seeking to attend college, with the goal of empowering those deserving children to reach their full potential and experience the joys of life that Toby achieved. Scholarship recipients excel in areas of academics, athletics and leadership, and demonstrate high character traits such as kindness and strength during times of adversity. For more information or to contribute to the scholarship fund, please visit http://tobymerrillscholarship.org.

