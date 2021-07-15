NetDiligence Announces Recipients of 2020 & 2021 Toby Merrill Awards

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk readiness and response services, yesterday announced the winners of its 2020 and 2021 Toby Merrill Awards at the company's first in-person Cyber Risk Summit since the pandemic began. NetDiligence traditionally presents two awards each year honoring the late Toby Merrill, an icon in cyber insurance. The Toby Merrill Award for Excellence is given to a seasoned cyber insurance thought leader, the Rising Star Award is given to an emerging insurance professional.

Congratulations to Toby Merrill Award Winners.

2020 Award for Excellence – Nick Economidis, Crum & Forster

Nick Economidis is Vice President of eRisk Underwriting for Crum & Forster (C&F). He is responsible for eRisk, including cyber insurance products and technology errors & omissions. Nick has more than 30 years of total underwriting experience, including 20 years of experience underwriting cyber risk exposures. Under Nick's direction, C&F's tech/cyber underwriting group continues to expand and, through innovative products and solutions, is addressing the ever-changing needs of its clients from all business disciplines. Prior to joining C&F, Nick was an underwriter with Beazley, and Vice President and Product Manager for Media, Technology and Network Security within AIG's Executive Liability practice.

2020 Rising Star – Meghan Hannes, Hiscox

Meghan Hannes serves as a Cyber Product and Tech E&O Head for Hiscox U.S., a business segment of Hiscox Ltd, a Bermuda-incorporated insurance provider. Meghan is responsible for setting and executing the strategic direction of the Cyber and Tech E&O Liability line of business. Prior to joining Hiscox, Meghan held various product management and senior-level underwriting positions at Axis Insurance, The Hartford, Chubb Group of Insurance Companies, and start-up insurer CloudInsure.

2021 Award for Excellence – Robert Jones, AIG

Robert Jones is Executive Vice President of Financial Lines Claims at AIG with global responsibility for claims within the Cyber, Technology, Media, and Kidnap & Ransom lines of business. Rob has more than 30 years of experience in Financial Lines, having developed his expertise through a variety of technical and managerial roles in Claims, Operations, Reinsurance, and Underwriting. Rob began his career at The Travelers in 1989 and joined AIG in 1992.

2021 Rising Star – Brian Robb, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Brian is the Senior Vice President, Head of Cyber/MPL/Tech at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI). Prior to joining BHSI in 2021, Brian was Underwriting Director at CNA and was responsible for product development and underwriting strategy within CNA's Cyber and Technology E&O underwriting operation. Prior to joining CNA, Brian worked in private practice in New York, where his practice focused on Professional Liability Litigation.

"I have had the great fortune to personally know each of these award recipients for several years. They are all true cyber leaders," commented Mark Greisiger, president of NetDiligence. "Just as important, they all possess the thoughtfulness, knowledge, and leadership qualities that made Toby Merrill so special. Each of them truly deserves their Toby award."

These Toby Merrill Awards are once again sponsored by Chubb. Chubb and NetDiligence also actively support the Toby Merrill Scholarship Fund, which financially supports the educational advancement of students who reflect the qualities of leadership, kindness and strength that Toby epitomized.

