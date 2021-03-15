NetDragon to Launch E-Resource Platform for Global Teachers in Joint Project with UNESCO IITE

HONG KONG, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company will launch an E-Resource platform for teachers around the globe in a joint project with UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education (UNESCO IITE).

The project, namely "Teacher Capacity Building with AI and Digital Technologies: E-library for Teachers", aims to support the ongoing growth and capacity building of teachers in the era of smart learning by fully unleashing the potential of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is expected to provide around 100,000 educators at global level with open educational resources, free public tools as well as online and onsite trainings, thereby empowering teachers to deliver quality and equitable education. The E-Resource platform, in 3 language versions (English, Russian and Arabic), will come with up-to-date digital resources and educational materials, capacity building activities and a strong partnership network. It is intended to be used by teachers globally with a focus on the needs of Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

This cooperation is part of NetDragon's wider vision to contribute to United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), which is to "ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all" by 2030. It follows the Company's strategic partnership formed in August last year with UNESCO to improve education in Africa and its subsidiary's Edmodo being one of the distance learning applications and platforms recommended by UNESCO in March. The newly launched project is a further recognition by UNESCO of NetDragon's cutting-edge technologies such as VR, AR, AI, 3D and Big Data applied in education as well as its commitment to promoting education development and innovation.

Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon, said, "Teaching is becoming an ever-challenging profession in the digital age, as proven once again by the COVID-19 pandemic. NetDragon is honored to cooperate with UNESCO in pursuit of making quality education available for all. Through this joint project, we hope to better support teaching in capacity building as qualification of teachers is at the heart of ensuring quality education for everyone. NetDragon will continue to utilize its strength in education technologies to support teaching and learning worldwide."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

