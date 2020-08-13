NetEase Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB18.2 billion ( US$2.6 billion ), an increase of 25.9% compared with the second quarter of 2019.

- Online game services net revenues were RMB13.8 billion ( US$2.0 billion ), an increase of 20.9% compared with the second quarter of 2019.

- Youdao net revenues were RMB623.3 million ( US$88.2 million ), an increase of 93.1% compared with the second quarter of 2019.

- Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB3.7 billion ( US$528.4 million ), an increase of 38.7% compared with the second quarter of 2019.

( ), an increase of 25.9% compared with the second quarter of 2019. - Online game services net revenues were ( ), an increase of 20.9% compared with the second quarter of 2019. - Youdao net revenues were ( ), an increase of 93.1% compared with the second quarter of 2019. - Innovative businesses and others net revenues were ( ), an increase of 38.7% compared with the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit was RMB9.8 billion ( US$1.4 billion ), an increase of 26.6% compared with the second quarter of 2019.

( ), an increase of 26.6% compared with the second quarter of 2019. Total operating expenses were RMB5.6 billion ( US$795.8 million ), an increase of 40.1% compared with the second quarter of 2019.

( ), an increase of 40.1% compared with the second quarter of 2019. Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB4.5 billion ( US$642.3 million ). Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB5.2 billion ( US$739.7 million ). [1]

( ). Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was ( ). Basic net income from continuing operations was US$4.95 per ADS ( US$0.20 per share). Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing operations was US$5.70 per ADS ( US$0.23 per share). [1]

Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

Launched exciting new titles including EVE Echoes , Fantasy Westward Journey H5 , King of Hunters , PES Club Manager and MARVEL Duel .

, , , and . Introduced PC game Justice 's two-year anniversary expansion pack in June, propelling high popularity and driving increased new and returning players.

's two-year anniversary expansion pack in June, propelling high popularity and driving increased new and returning players. Reinforced international games presence with strong performances from Knives Out and Life-After in Japan .

and in . Continued popularity of Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft ® in China , achieving a record number of peak concurrent users in the first half of this year.

in , achieving a record number of peak concurrent users in the first half of this year. Advanced near-term titles for release including Onmyoji: Yokai Koya , as well as other upcoming titles in the pipeline such as: The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War , Harry Potter : Magic Awakened , For All Time , Revelation mobile game, Ghost World Chronicle , Nightmare Breaker , Infinite Lagrange , Diablo ® Immortal™ and Pokémon Quest .

, as well as other upcoming titles in the pipeline such as: , , , mobile game, , , , and . Grew Youdao's intelligent learning business steadily with net revenues from learning services and products reaching RMB520.1 million ( US$73.6 million ), up 190.0% year-over-year, and continued positive net operating cash flow of RMB93.0 million ( US$13.2 million ).

( ), up 190.0% year-over-year, and continued positive net operating cash flow of ( ). Maintained strong momentum for NetEase Cloud Music , with robust growth in net revenues from both membership and live streaming, and secured a multi-year licensing agreement with Universal Music Group recently.

, with robust growth in net revenues from both membership and live streaming, and secured a multi-year licensing agreement with Universal Music Group recently. Completed listing on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ( the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") in June 2020 .

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange") in . Issued first Environmental, Social and Governance report in June 2020 .

[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS and per share are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.

"We saw healthy gains across our business in the second quarter, with total net revenues of RMB18.2 billion, up 25.9% year-over-year, driven by strong performances from our online game services and NetEase Cloud Music," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Our games portfolio holds considerable depth and diversity, supporting our online game services net revenues of RMB13.8 billion in the second quarter. We saw steady growth in our overseas revenue in the second quarter. With the continuous expansion of our abundant games pipeline, we are more confident and committed than ever to extending our reach to a broader market. Our other core businesses such as Youdao, NetEase Cloud Music and Yanxuan, among others, also continue to track well against our strategic goals.

"In June, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of our listing on NASDAQ, as well as completed our listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Creating value for our supporters is always a priority. We will continue to examine ways to drive our Company's growth, keeping in mind the best interests of our long-term investors, who have extended their trust and support to us, as well as our increasingly global community of players," Mr. Ding concluded.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB18,184.8 million (US$2,573.9 million), compared to RMB17,062.4 million and RMB14,448.4 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.

Net revenues from online game services were RMB13,828.3 million (US$1,957.3 million) for the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB13,518.2 million and RMB11,433.4 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 72.3% of net revenues from online games for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 70.3% and 72.2% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB623.3 million (US$88.2 million) for the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB541.4 million and RMB322.8 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB3,733.3 million (US$528.4 million) for the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB3,002.7 million and RMB2,692.3 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB9,792.2 million (US$1,386.0 million), compared to RMB9,377.6 million and RMB7,736.8 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in online game services gross profit was primarily due to increased net revenues from self-developed mobile games such as Invincible, Life-After and Knives Out. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased net revenues from self-developed mobile games Fantasy Westward Journey 3D, Invincible and Fantasy Westward Journey mobile game, as well as certain licensed games.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in Youdao gross profit were primarily attributable to the significant increase in net revenues, improved economies of scale and faculty compensation structure optimization for its learning services and products.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in innovative businesses and others gross profit was primarily due to the improvement in gross profit from advertising services, Yanxuan and NetEase Cloud Music. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music.

Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit margin for online game services for the second quarter of 2020 was 63.8%, compared to 64.1% and 63.1% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. Gross profit margin for online game services was generally stable, fluctuating within a narrow band based on the revenue mix of mobile and PC games, as well as self-developed and licensed games.

Gross profit margin for Youdao for the second quarter of 2020 was 45.2%, compared to 43.5% and 32.9% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter margin was comparatively stable. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the factors enumerated above.

Gross profit margin for innovative businesses and others for the second quarter of 2020 was 18.5%, compared to 15.8% and 15.5% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to improvement in gross profit margin from advertising services, Yanxuan and NetEase Cloud Music. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB5,622.3 million (US$795.8 million), compared to RMB4,891.2 million and RMB4,012.5 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were mainly due to increased marketing expenditures related to online game services and Youdao, as well as higher staff-related costs and research and development investments.

Other Income

Other income consisted of investment income/ (loss), interest income, exchange gains and others. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were mainly due to the gains from fair value changes of equity investments with readily determinable fair value and government incentives recognized.



Income Taxes

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1,064.5 million (US$150.7 million) for the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,082.0 million and RMB683.8 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 18.6%, compared to 21.5% and 16.7% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 totaled RMB4,537.8 million (US$642.3 million), compared to RMB3,551.0 million and RMB3,354.2 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 totaled RMB5,226.0 million (US$739.7 million), compared to RMB4,212.9 million and RMB3,921.1 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.

NetEase reported basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$4.95 and US$4.89 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to US$3.89 and US$3.84, respectively for the preceding quarter and US$3.68 and US$3.65, respectively for the second quarter of 2019. NetEase reported basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per share of US$0.20 each for the second quarter of 2020, compared to US$0.16 and US$0.15, respectively for the preceding quarter and US$0.15 each for the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS were US$5.70 and US$5.64 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to US$4.61 and US$4.55, respectively for the preceding quarter and US$4.31 and US$4.27, respectively for the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per share were US$0.23 each for the second quarter of 2020, compared to US$0.18 each for the preceding quarter and US$0.17 each for the second quarter of 2019.

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$1.485 per ADS (US$0.0594 per share) for the second quarter of 2020, to holders of ADSs and holders of ordinary shares as of the close of business on August 28, 2020, New York Time and Hong Kong Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on August 28, 2020 (Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be on September 14, 2020 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around September 18, 2020 for holders of ADSs (assuming the dividend payment is timely received by the ADS depositary).



NetEase paid a dividend of US$1.16 per ADS (US$0.0464 per share) for the first quarter of 2020 in June 2020.

Starting in the second quarter of 2019, the Company's policy has been to set quarterly dividends at an amount equivalent to approximately 20%-30% of the Company's anticipated net income after tax in each fiscal quarter. The determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of the board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Other Information

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and short-term investments balance totaled RMB102,993.6 million (US$14,577.8 million), compared to RMB74,406.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Cash flow generated from continuing operating activities was RMB4,772.3 million (US$675.5 million) for the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB6,500.6 million and RMB4,928.1 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.

Share Purchase / Repurchase Program

On November 20, 2019, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share purchase program of up to US$20.0 million of Youdao's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on November 25, 2019. Under the terms of this program, NetEase may purchase Youdao's ADSs in open-market transactions on the New York Stock Exchange. As of June 30, 2020, approximately 198,000 ADSs had been purchased under this program for a total cost of US$3.4 million.

On February 26, 2020, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on March 2, 2020. On May 19, 2020, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved an amendment to such program to increase the total authorized repurchase amount to US$2.0 billion. Under the terms of this program, NetEase may repurchase its issued and outstanding ADSs in open-market transactions on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. As of June 30, 2020, approximately 2.3 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$755.7 million.

For both of the above-mentioned current programs, it is expected that the timing and dollar amount of purchase transactions will be in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 10b-18 requirements and such purchases may be affected pursuant to a plan in conformity with SEC Rule 10b5-1. The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs or purchases Youdao's ADSs will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from RMB into United States dollars for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 = RMB7.0651 on June 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on June 30, 2020, or at any other certain date. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.



Change in Segment Reporting

Effective in the third quarter of 2019, the Company has reported the following segments: online game services, Youdao and innovative businesses and others, aligning with the manner in which the Company's chief operating decision maker ("CODM") currently receives and uses financial information to allocate resources and evaluate the performance of reporting segments. The Company retrospectively revised prior period segment information to conform to current period presentation.

Initial Public Offering in Hong Kong

In June, the Company successfully listed its ordinary shares on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a global offering of 197,202,000 ordinary shares. Gross proceeds from the global offering, before any underwriting fees and other offering expenses, were approximately HK$24,255.8 million.

Impact of the Recently Adopted Major Accounting Pronouncements

In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13 "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326)", which requires entities to measure all expected credit losses for financial assets held at the reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. This replaces the existing incurred loss model and is applicable to the measurement of credit losses on financial assets measured at amortized cost. The Company adopted the new standard effective January 1, 2020 on a modified retrospective basis and did not restate comparative periods. The impact of new standard was immaterial to the Company.

Conference Call

NetEase's management team will host a teleconference call with simultaneous webcast at 7:30 a.m. New York Time on Thursday, August 13, 2020 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-929-477-0324 (US), 400-120-9101 (Mainland China) or 852-3008-1527 (Hong Kong) and providing conference ID: 7890540, 10-15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-719-457-0820 and entering passcode 7890540#. The replay will be available through August 26, 2020.

This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is dedicated to providing premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao (NYSE: DAO); music streaming through its leading NetEase Cloud Music business; and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online game market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its position in that market in China or globally; the risk that COVID-19 or other health risks in China or globally could adversely affect the Company's operations or financial results; risks associated with NetEase's business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; NetEase's ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; potential changes in government regulation that could adversely affect the industry and geographical markets in which NetEase operates; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; competition in NetEase's existing and potential markets; and the risk that fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi with respect to other currencies could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NetEase's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under the applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS and per share, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

NetEase defines non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. NetEase believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/ income that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in NetEase's business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Contact for Media and Investors:

Margaret Shi

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Brandi Piacente

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (+1) 212-481-2050

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (RMB and USD in thousands)

















December 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Assets

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

3,246,373

10,622,795

1,503,559 Time deposits

53,487,075

66,348,005

9,390,951 Restricted cash

3,150,354

3,351,610

474,390 Accounts receivable, net

4,169,358

5,018,414

710,310 Inventories, net

650,557

558,789

79,091 Prepayments and other current assets

4,817,422

6,014,017

851,229 Short-term investments

15,312,595

19,199,417

2,717,501 Assets held for sale

271,278

-

- Total current assets

85,105,012

111,113,047

15,727,031













Non-current assets:











Property, equipment and software, net

4,621,712

4,416,247

625,079 Land use right, net

3,707,179

4,221,940

597,577 Deferred tax assets

903,904

790,046

111,824 Time deposits

2,360,000

6,823,390

965,788 Other long-term assets

15,424,166

16,805,584

2,378,676 Assets held for sale

2,398

-

- Total non-current assets

27,019,359

33,057,207

4,678,944 Total assets

112,124,371

144,170,254

20,405,975













Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

and Shareholders' Equity

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

1,212,303

853,745

120,840 Salary and welfare payables

2,957,360

2,570,216

363,790 Taxes payable

3,156,513

3,822,542

541,046 Short-term loans

16,828,226

21,932,603

3,104,358 Deferred revenue

8,602,227

9,375,909

1,327,074 Accrued liabilities and other payables

5,484,228

6,640,467

939,897 Liabilities held for sale

2,156

-

- Total current liabilities

38,243,013

45,195,482

6,397,005













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred tax liabilities

382,030

980,530

138,785 Other long-term payable

456,912

476,640

67,464 Liabilities held for sale

961

-

- Total non-current liabilities

839,903

1,457,170

206,249 Total liabilities

39,082,916

46,652,652

6,603,254













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

10,448,600

10,538,663

1,491,651













Total NetEase, Inc.'s equity

61,453,699

85,804,783

12,144,879 Noncontrolling interests

1,139,156

1,174,156

166,191 Total shareholders' equity

62,592,855

86,978,939

12,311,070













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests and shareholders' equity

112,124,371

144,170,254

20,405,975













The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.









NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)





























Net revenues

14,448,442

17,062,367

18,184,806

2,573,892

28,870,651

35,247,173

4,988,914





























Cost of revenues

(6,711,594)

(7,684,745)

(8,392,631)

(1,187,900)

(13,396,129)

(16,077,376)

(2,275,605)





























Gross profit

7,736,848

9,377,622

9,792,175

1,385,992

15,474,522

19,169,797

2,713,309





























Selling and marketing expenses

(1,289,763)

(1,863,071)

(2,321,397)

(328,572)

(2,447,853)

(4,184,468)

(592,273) General and administrative expenses

(776,900)

(885,434)

(892,622)

(126,342)

(1,563,750)

(1,778,056)

(251,667) Research and development expenses

(1,945,788)

(2,142,649)

(2,408,306)

(340,874)

(3,983,482)

(4,550,955)

(644,146) Total operating expenses

(4,012,451)

(4,891,154)

(5,622,325)

(795,788)

(7,995,085)

(10,513,479)

(1,488,086)





























Operating profit

3,724,397

4,486,468

4,169,850

590,204

7,479,437

8,656,318

1,225,223





























Other income:



























Investment income/ (loss), net

24,142

(109,731)

711,159

100,658

179,966

601,428

85,127 Interest income, net

185,227

345,184

396,519

56,124

357,433

741,703

104,981 Exchange gains, net

72,646

244,057

17,008

2,407

33,126

261,065

36,951 Other, net

78,026

66,708

421,199

59,617

115,190

487,907

69,059





























Income before tax

4,084,438

5,032,686

5,715,735

809,010

8,165,152

10,748,421

1,521,341 Income tax

(683,755)

(1,082,033)

(1,064,455)

(150,664)

(1,950,440)

(2,146,488)

(303,816)





























Net income from continuing operations

3,400,683

3,950,653

4,651,280

658,346

6,214,712

8,601,933

1,217,525 Net loss from discontinued operations

(282,815)

-

-

-

(633,570)

-

- Net income

3,117,868

3,950,653

4,651,280

658,346

5,581,142

8,601,933

1,217,525





























Accretion and deemed dividends in connection with

repurchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests

(73,048)

(386,019)

(150,958)

(21,367)

(141,831)

(536,977)

(76,004) Net loss/ (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

26,547

(13,628)

37,484

5,306

14,174

23,856

3,377 Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders

3,071,367

3,551,006

4,537,806

642,285

5,453,485

8,088,812

1,144,898 Including:



























-Net income from continuing operations attributable to the

Company's shareholders

3,354,182

3,551,006

4,537,806

642,285

6,087,055

8,088,812

1,144,898 -Net loss from discontined operations attributable to the

Company's shareholders

(282,815)

-

-

-

(633,570)

-

-





























Basic net income/ (loss) per share:

0.95

1.10

1.40

0.20

1.70

2.50

0.35 -Continuing operations

1.04

1.10

1.40

0.20

1.89

2.50

0.35 -Discontinued operations

(0.09)

-

-

-

(0.19)

-

-





























Basic net income/ (loss) per ADS:

23.84

27.47

34.99

4.95

42.42

62.48

8.84 -Continuing operations

26.03

27.47

34.99

4.95

47.35

62.48

8.84 -Discontinued operations

(2.19)

-

-

-

(4.93)

-

-





























Diluted net income/ (loss) per share:

0.95

1.08

1.38

0.20

1.68

2.47

0.35 -Continuing operations

1.03

1.08

1.38

0.20

1.88

2.47

0.35 -Discontinued operations

(0.08)

-

-

-

(0.20)

-

-





























Diluted net income/ (loss) per ADS:

23.64

27.12

34.58

4.89

42.09

61.70

8.73 -Continuing operations

25.82

27.12

34.58

4.89

46.98

61.70

8.73 -Discontinued operations

(2.18)

-

-

-

(4.89)

-

-





























Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,

basic

3,221,306

3,231,395

3,242,061

3,242,061

3,213,792

3,236,728

3,236,728 Weighted average number of ADS outstanding, basic

128,852

129,256

129,682

129,682

128,552

129,469

129,469 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,

diluted

3,247,408

3,273,999

3,281,100

3,281,100

3,239,406

3,277,550

3,277,550 Weighted average number of ADS outstanding, diluted

129,896

130,960

131,244

131,244

129,576

131,102

131,102





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

























NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (RMB and USD in thousands)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,



March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019



2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020



RMB



RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net income

3,117,868



3,950,653

4,651,280

658,346

5,581,142

8,601,933

1,217,525 Net loss from discontinued operations

282,815



-

-

-

633,570

-

- Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





























Depreciation and amortization

633,574



690,057

892,150

126,276

1,214,751

1,582,207

223,947 Fair value changes of equity security investments

87,034



327,040

(503,281)

(71,235)

(42,878)

(176,241)

(24,945) Impairment losses of investments and other intangible assets

68,883



6,600

-

-

164,982

6,600

934 Fair value changes of short-term investments

(174,316)



(153,106)

(174,738)

(24,732)

(298,964)

(327,844)

(46,403) Share-based compensation cost

567,668



665,814

691,945

97,938

1,188,467

1,357,759

192,178 Allowance for/ (reversal of) provision for doubtful debts

2,854



49,939

(1,305)

(185)

(15,465)

48,634

6,884 Losses on disposal of property, equipment and software

1,452



37

1,070

151

4,190

1,107

157 Unrealized exchange gains

(71,849)



(242,508)

(20,159)

(2,853)

(30,043)

(262,667)

(37,178) Gains on disposal of long-term investments, business and subsidiaries

(156)



(15,433)

(14,803)

(2,095)

(12,134)

(30,236)

(4,280) Deferred income taxes

466,324



212,848

499,509

70,701

769,376

712,357

100,828 Net equity share of (gains)/ losses from associated companies

(912)



(46,211)

(10,948)

(1,550)

16,542

(57,159)

(8,090) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable

386,030



(430,535)

(498,550)

(70,565)

(223,062)

(929,085)

(131,503) Inventories

132,712



88,440

3,329

471

295,716

91,769

12,989 Prepayments and other assets

546,551



(1,103,798)

233,607

33,065

(432,822)

(870,191)

(123,168) Accounts payable

(112,477)



(98,679)

(271,697)

(38,456)

(18,330)

(370,376)

(52,423) Salary and welfare payables

42,803



(537,907)

132,037

18,689

(441,242)

(405,870)

(57,447) Taxes payable

(833,059)



1,234,078

(568,138)

(80,415)

106,300

665,940

94,258 Deferred revenue

(490,658)



1,379,126

(605,444)

(85,695)

(339,017)

773,682

109,507 Accrued liabilities and other payables

274,985



524,194

336,444

47,621

(567,092)

860,638

121,815 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities

4,928,126



6,500,649

4,772,308

675,477

7,553,987

11,272,957

1,595,585 Net cash (used in)/ provided by discontinued operating activities

(462,362)



-

-

-

298,351

-

- Net cash provided by operating activities

4,465,764



6,500,649

4,772,308

675,477

7,852,338

11,272,957

1,595,585 Cash flows from investing activities:





























Purchase of property, equipment and software

(274,448)



(164,320)

(237,039)

(33,551)

(644,038)

(401,359)

(56,809) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software

1,898



772

3,970

562

5,718

4,742

671 Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights

(298,301)



(306,835)

(839,441)

(118,815)

(1,149,861)

(1,146,276)

(162,245) Net change in short-term investments with terms of three

months or less

1,503,083



(780,535)

1,083,342

153,337

1,462,828

302,807

42,860 Purchase of short-term investments

(9,110,000)



(10,070,000)

(3,080,000)

(435,946)

(14,000,000)

(13,150,000)

(1,861,262) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

2,759,491



6,887,976

2,345,218

331,944

5,070,813

9,233,194

1,306,874 Investment in associated companies and other long-term investments

(227,229)



(205,005)

(520,762)

(73,708)

(619,245)

(725,767)

(102,726) Proceeds from disposal of investment in equity investments, businesses

and subsidiaries

42,399



196,952

33,856

4,792

251,081

230,808

32,669 Placement/rollover of matured time deposits

(16,234,752)



(11,667,487)

(38,412,268)

(5,436,904)

(32,831,292)

(50,079,755)

(7,088,329) Proceeds from maturities of time deposits

18,588,553



13,640,617

19,442,266

2,751,874

34,548,012

33,082,883

4,682,578 Change in other long-term assets

(56,553)



(10,522)

(76,103)

(10,772)

(88,312)

(86,625)

(12,261) Amounts (paide to)/ received from disposed businesses

(200,690)



-

-

-

450,486

-

- Net cash used in continuing investing activities

(3,506,549)



(2,478,387)

(20,256,961)

(2,867,187)

(7,543,810)

(22,735,348)

(3,217,980) Net cash provided by/ (used in) discontinued investing activities

136,649



-

-

-

(567,355)

-

- Net cash used in investing activities

(3,369,900)



(2,478,387)

(20,256,961)

(2,867,187)

(8,111,165)

(22,735,348)

(3,217,980)































The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.































NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (RMB and USD in thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from financing activities:



























Proceeds of short-term bank loans

297,875

100,000

360,474

51,022

312,875

460,474

65,176 Payment of short-term bank loans

-

(98,395)

(358,171)

(50,696)

-

(456,566)

(64,623) Net changes in short-term loans with terms of three months or less

(1,144,121)

2,539,570

2,305,176

326,276

(403,008)

4,844,746

685,729 Net proceeds received from issuance of shares in Hong Kong

-

-

22,083,467

3,125,712

-

22,083,467

3,125,712 Capital injection from/ (repurchase of) noncontrolling interests and redeemable

noncontrolling interests shareholders, net

215,913

(447,632)

163,865

23,194

284,524

(283,767)

(40,165) Cash received from/ (paid for) repurchase of NetEase's/ purchase of Youdao's

ADSs

10,645

(2,560,897)

(3,260,996)

(461,564)

10,645

(5,821,893)

(824,035) Dividends paid to shareholders

(613,117)

(926,545)

(1,115,136)

(157,837)

(1,026,706)

(2,041,681)

(288,981) Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities

(1,232,805)

(1,393,899)

20,178,679

2,856,107

(821,670)

18,784,780

2,658,813





























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents



























and restricted cash held in foreign currencies

35,624

74,100

180,056

25,485

17,730

254,156

35,973 Net (decrease)/ increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(101,317)

2,702,463

4,874,082

689,882

(1,062,767)

7,576,545

1,072,391 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,

at the beginning of the period

9,245,088

6,397,860

9,100,323

1,288,067

10,206,538

6,397,860

905,558 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period

9,143,771

9,100,323

13,974,405

1,977,949

9,143,771

13,974,405

1,977,949 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held for sale at end of the period

255,151

371

-

-

255,151

-

- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations

at end of the period

8,888,620

9,099,952

13,974,405

1,977,949

8,888,620

13,974,405

1,977,949





























Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information of continuing

operations:



























Cash paid for income tax, net

562,032

202,044

548,556

77,643

1,097,755

750,600

106,241 Cash paid for interest expense

115,410

96,711

55,301

7,827

224,074

152,012

21,516 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities

of continuing opearations:



























Fixed asset purchases financed by accounts payable and accrued

liabilities

312,346

377,564

277,314

39,251

312,346

277,314

39,251





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.





























NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION (RMB and USD in thousands, except percentages)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net revenues:



























Online game services

11,433,361

13,518,244

13,828,256

1,957,263

23,283,545

27,346,500

3,870,646 Youdao

322,812

541,388

623,290

88,221

548,543

1,164,678

164,849 Innovative businesses and others

2,692,269

3,002,735

3,733,260

528,408

5,038,563

6,735,995

953,419 Total net revenues

14,448,442

17,062,367

18,184,806

2,573,892

28,870,651

35,247,173

4,988,914





























Cost of revenues:



























Online game services

(4,220,652)

(4,851,831)

(5,009,354)

(709,028)

(8,519,997)

(9,861,185)

(1,395,760) Youdao

(216,749)

(305,663)

(341,751)

(48,372)

(389,585)

(647,414)

(91,636) Innovative businesses and others

(2,274,193)

(2,527,251)

(3,041,526)

(430,500)

(4,486,547)

(5,568,777)

(788,209) Total cost of revenues

(6,711,594)

(7,684,745)

(8,392,631)

(1,187,900)

(13,396,129)

(16,077,376)

(2,275,605)





























Gross profit:



























Online game services

7,212,709

8,666,413

8,818,902

1,248,235

14,763,548

17,485,315

2,474,886 Youdao

106,063

235,725

281,539

39,849

158,958

517,264

73,213 Innovative businesses and others

418,076

475,484

691,734

97,908

552,016

1,167,218

165,210 Total gross profit

7,736,848

9,377,622

9,792,175

1,385,992

15,474,522

19,169,797

2,713,309





























Gross profit margin:



























Online game services

63.1%

64.1%

63.8%

63.8%

63.4%

63.9%

63.9% Youdao

32.9%

43.5%

45.2%

45.2%

29.0%

44.4%

44.4% Innovative businesses and others

15.5%

15.8%

18.5%

18.5%

11.0%

17.3%

17.3%





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.





















NETEASE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.0651 on the last trading day of June 2020 (June 30, 2020) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Share-based compensation cost included in:



























Cost of revenues

187,141

207,915

204,953

29,009

386,350

412,868

58,438 Operating expenses



























- Selling and marketing expenses

21,144

24,811

27,034

3,826

46,391

51,845

7,338 - General and administrative expenses

187,362

230,371

247,589

35,044

385,220

477,960

67,651 - Research and development expenses

172,021

202,717

212,369

30,059

370,506

415,086

58,752





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

















NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net income from continuing operations attributable to

the Company's shareholders

3,354,182

3,551,006

4,537,806

642,285

6,087,055

8,088,812

1,144,898 Add: Share-based compensation

566,869

661,871

688,227

97,412

1,187,308

1,350,098

191,094 Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations

attributable to the Company's shareholders

3,921,051

4,212,877

5,226,033

739,697

7,274,363

9,438,910

1,335,992





























Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing

operations per share

1.22

1.30

1.61

0.23

2.26

2.92

0.41 Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing

operations per ADS

30.43

32.59

40.30

5.70

56.59

72.90

10.32 Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing

operations per share

1.21

1.29

1.59

0.23

2.25

2.88

0.41 Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing

operations per ADS

30.19

32.17

39.82

5.64

56.14

72.00

10.19





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

























