NetEase Cloud Music Enters into Strategic Music Partnership with BMG

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Music, a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic music partnership with BMG. Under the agreement, NetEase Cloud Music will gain access to BMG's extensive global music catalogue and partner with BMG in new music-related endeavors including live concert performances, artist promotions, live streaming and online karaoke.

The new deal will provide BMG's international artists and songwriters with a new stage that is widely recognized as one of China's most active music platforms and one of the most popular music streaming platforms with over 800 million registered users.

The agreement includes recording works of Andy Grammer, Avril Lavigne, Black Sabbath, Blanco Brown, Conkarah, Curtis Waters, Dido, Jason Aldean, Kylie Minogue, Lil Dicky, and Run The Jewels, as well as copyrights from the likes of 21 Savage, Bebe Rexha, Bruno Mars, David Bowie, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Juice WRLD, Kurt Cobain, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, and Roger Waters.

As part of the strategic partnership, NetEase Cloud Music will team with BMG on its renowned "SoundLabs" series to develop unique initiatives and projects crossing cultures and genres following BMG's success with last year's China Beat SoundLab. Leading up to a virtual SoundLab later in 2020, Chinese musicians will have a chance to compete online on NetEase Cloud Music's platform to join some of the world's best songwriters in creating BMG's China Beat releases. The creative projects will give China-based and global BMG artists and songwriters platforms to collaborate and release music and fans the opportunity to experience the creative process through live streaming and other initiatives.

"We are pleased to collaborate with BMG and share the passion to create new experiences for our highly active online community," said Ding Bo, Vice President of NetEase Cloud Music. "With access to BMG's extensive catalogue and through our shared endeavors, we look forward to extending the reach of renowned music and artists at home and abroad by promoting artists and music works from BMG."

"We are thrilled to team up with NetEase Cloud and provide our artists and songwriters a platform at one of the most forward-thinking businesses in music," said Marian Wolf, Vice President, Head of Global Writer Services & BMG China. "We are very excited to collectively drive creative projects based on BMG's successful China Beat SoundLabs," adds Leon Lin, Head of A&R & Marketing, BMG China.

Launched in 2013, NetEase Cloud Music has grown to one of the most popular music streaming platforms in China with over 800 million registered users and 160,000 independent musicians. While maintaining its competitive edge in original music, NetEase Cloud Music recently has expanded its portfolio to provide music from all over the globe to its growing user community through strategic partnerships with BMG, Rock Records, Universal Music Group and Warner Chappell Music.

About NetEase Cloud Music

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), NetEase Cloud Music is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China with more than 800 million registered users and over 30 million tracks. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, NetEase Cloud Music provides precise, personalized recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made NetEase Cloud Music a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognized as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

About BMG

Founded in 2008, BMG is already the world's fourth largest music publisher and the first new global player in the recordings business in decades. Named in 2020 one of The World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, BMG's pitch is unique – a relentless focus on fairness and transparency and service to its artist and songwriter clients. BMG's 19 offices across 12 core music markets now represent over 3m songs and recordings, and thousands of artists and songwriters attracted by its fresh approach which now includes production music, film and books as well as music publishing and recordings. BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House and the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr. With its multi-platform perspective, integrated technology platform and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with. www.bmg.com

