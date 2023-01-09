NetEase Included in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and Maintains Outstanding ESG Scores on MSCI and Sustainalytics

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it has been selected as a member of the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the first time, ranking it among the world's leading companies with outstanding sustainability performance. NetEase also further improved its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance in Morgan Stanley Capital International's ("MSCI") and Sustainalytics' ratings in 2022, highlighting its rigorous dedication to transparent and sustainable operations.

As a widely recognized standard for measuring corporate ESG progress across industries, the DJSI World Index represents the top 10% of an industry identified in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2022. NetEase has continuously increased its ESG assessment score, achieving 49 points in 2022 and becoming the only company in the Media & Entertainment industry from the Chinese mainland to be included in the 2022 DJSI World Index and Emerging Markets Index.

NetEase's ESG practices were also recognized by other preeminent global ESG rating agencies. Maintaining an "A" MSCI ESG ranking, well above the global industry average, NetEase further increased its weighted-average scores in key issues. The result recognizes NetEase's dedication to ongoing improvement in environmental, social and governance matters, particularly in "Carbon Emissions," "Corporate Governance," "Human Capital Development" and "Corporate Behavior."

On Sustainalytics' ESG risks assessment scale, NetEase received an improved score of 14.7 in November 2022 compared to 15 in February 2022, indicating an increasingly lower ESG risk to investors compared with the prior assessment period.

By further strengthening its ESG information disclosure methods and refining its policies and practices, NetEase continues to be recognized by leading sustainability indices and ratings. As a socially responsible corporation, NetEase maintains an unwavering commitment to accountable, sustainable and transparent operations for the benefit of all its stakeholders.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around content creation. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of China's most popular and longest running mobile and PC games. Powered by industry-leading in-house R&D capabilities in China and globally, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

NetEase's ESG initiatives are among the best in the global media and entertainment industry, earning it a distinction as one of the S&P Global Industry Movers and an "A" rating from MSCI. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

