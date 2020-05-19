NetEase Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) ("NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB17.1 billion ( US$2.4 billion ), an increase of 18.3% compared with the first quarter of 2019.

( ), an increase of 18.3% compared with the first quarter of 2019. Online game services net revenues were RMB13.5 billion ( US$1.9 billion ), an increase of 14.1% compared with the first quarter of 2019.

( ), an increase of 14.1% compared with the first quarter of 2019.

Youdao net revenues were RMB541.4 million ( US$76.5 million ), an increase of 139.8% compared with the first quarter of 2019.

( ), an increase of 139.8% compared with the first quarter of 2019.

Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB3.0 billion ( US$424.1 million ), an increase of 28.0% compared with the first quarter of 2019.

( ), an increase of 28.0% compared with the first quarter of 2019. Gross profit was RMB9.4 billion ( US$1.3 billion ), an increase of 21.2% compared with the first quarter of 2019.

( ), an increase of 21.2% compared with the first quarter of 2019. Total operating expenses were RMB4.9 billion ( US$690.8 million ), an increase of 22.8% compared with the first quarter of 2019.

( ), an increase of 22.8% compared with the first quarter of 2019. Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB3.6 billion ( US$501.5 million ). Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB4.2 billion ( US$595.0 million ). [1]

( ). Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was ( ). Basic net income from continuing operations per ADS was US$3.88 . Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing operations per ADS was US$4.60 . [1]

First Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

Delivered strong performances from flagship titles such as the Fantasy Westward Journey series and New Westward Journey Online II , and newer hit titles including Life-After , Onmyoji and All About Jianghu also maintained their popularity.

series and , and newer hit titles including , and also maintained their popularity. Extended international recognition for games in Japan with notable increases in active user numbers for games such as Knives Out and Identity V .

with notable increases in active user numbers for games such as and . Progressed strong game pipeline with thrilling titles planned for launch in the coming months including Fantasy Westward Journey H5 , King of Hunters , PES Club Manager , EVE Echoes and Onmyoji: Yokai Koya . Other upcoming titles planned include: Harry Potter : Magic Awakened , Ghost World Chronicle , Revelation mobile game, Diablo ® Immortal ™ , Pokémon Quest and MARVEL Duel .

, , , and . Other upcoming titles planned include: , , mobile game, , and . Advanced intelligent online learning business: net revenues from Youdao's learning services and products grew by over 226.4% year-over-year to RMB442.1 million (US$62.4 million ), and Youdao achieved positive net operating cash flow of RMB49.7million ( US$7.0 million ).

(US$62.4 ), and Youdao achieved positive net operating cash flow of ( ). Grew NetEase Cloud Music's net revenues considerably year-over-year, and membership subscribers continued to increase.

"As with companies around the globe, we encountered an unexpected global health crisis and a great deal of uncertainty as 2020 has unfolded. The situation presents numerous evolving challenges, but our resolve to overcome any hurdles remains undiminished. Moreover, we have faith in the solidarity and capabilities of business communities, inside and outside of China, to overcome the pandemic," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Our Company had a good first quarter, with total net revenues growing 18% and net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders increasing by approximately 30%, both on a year-over-year basis.

"Our online game services net revenues reached RMB13.5 billion during the quarter with both our flagship titles and many of our newer titles performing well. The strength of our games business is supported by our growing portfolio of games with impressive longevity across an increasingly broad variety of genres. Encouraged by our success in overseas markets such as Japan, we are more confident and committed than ever to extending our reach internationally.



"Our other core businesses are growing healthily. Both Youdao and NetEase Cloud Music are on track to reach their development goals for 2020. Moving forward, we remain committed to our mission to deliver innovative products and high-quality services that surprise and impress our users, and the larger community worldwide," Mr. Ding concluded.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB17,062.4 million (US$2,409.7 million), compared to RMB15,734.8 million and RMB14,422.2 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Net revenues from online game services were RMB13,518.2 million (US$1,909.1 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB11,604.3 million and RMB11,850.2 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 70.3% of net revenues from online games for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 70.4% and 72.1% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB541.4 million (US$76.5 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB410.4 million and RMB225.7 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB3,002.7 million (US$424.1 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB3,720.0 million and RMB2,346.3 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB9,377.6 million (US$1,324.4 million), compared to RMB8,210.4 million and RMB7,737.7 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in online game services gross profit were primarily due to increased net revenues from self-developed games including Fantasy Westward Journey 3D, Fantasy Westward Journey mobile game, Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as certain licensed games.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in Youdao gross profit were primarily attributable to the significant increase in net revenues, improved economies of scale and faculty compensation structure optimization for its learning services and products.



The quarter-over-quarter decrease in innovative businesses and others gross profit was primarily due to seasonality of NetEase's advertising services. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music.

Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit margin for online game services for the first quarter of 2020 was 64.1%, compared to 63.1% and 63.7% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were mainly due to the increase in net revenues while certain costs were relatively fixed.

Gross profit margin for Youdao for the first quarter of 2020 was 43.5%, compared to 29.8% and 23.4% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively. Such increases were primarily attributable to the factors enumerated above.

Gross profit margin for innovative businesses and others for the first quarter of 2020 was 15.8%, compared to 20.6% and 5.7% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes were primarily attributable to the factors enumerated above.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB4,891.2 million (US$690.8 million), compared to RMB5,234.0 million and RMB3,982.6 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased marketing expenditures related to online game services. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to increased marketing expenditures, higher research and development investments as well as higher staff-related costs.

Other Income

Other income consisted of investment income/ (loss), interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and others. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to the fair value changes of equity investments with readily determinable fair value, partially offset by unrealized exchange gains. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to unrealized exchange gains and higher interest income, partially offset by fair value changes of equity investments with readily determinable fair value.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1,082.0 million (US$152.8 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB876.3 million and RMB1,266.7 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 21.5%, compared to 22.1% and 31.0% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 totaled RMB3,551.0 million (US$501.5 million), compared to RMB3,053.7 million and RMB2,732.9 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 totaled RMB4,212.9 million (US$595.0 million), compared to RMB3,662.3 million and RMB3,353.3 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

NetEase reported basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$3.88 and US$3.83, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020. The Company reported basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$3.34 and US$3.30, respectively, for the preceding quarter, and basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$3.01 and US$2.99, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS were US$4.60 and US$4.54, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$4.01 and US$3.96, respectively, for the preceding quarter, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$3.69 and US$3.66, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019.

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$1.16 per ADS for the first quarter of 2020, which is expected to be paid on June 23, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 12, 2020.

NetEase paid a dividend of US$1.02 per ADS for the fourth quarter of 2019 on March 20, 2020.

Starting in the second quarter of 2019, the Company's policy has been to set quarterly dividends at an amount equivalent to approximately 20%-30% of the Company's anticipated net income after tax in each fiscal quarter. The determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of the board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Other Information

As of March 31, 2020, the Company's total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and short-term investments balance totaled RMB79,331.3 million (US$11,203.7 million), compared to RMB74,406.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Cash flow generated from continuing operating activities was RMB6,500.6 million (US$918.1 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB5,510.7 million and RMB2,625.9 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively.



Share Purchase / Repurchase Program

On November 20, 2019, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share purchase program of up to US$20.0 million of Youdao's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on November 25, 2019. Under the terms of this program, NetEase may purchase Youdao's ADSs in open-market transactions on the New York Stock Exchange. As of March 31, 2020, approximately 134,000 ADSs had been purchased under this program for a total cost of US$2.1 million.

On February 26, 2020, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on March 2, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, approximately 1.1 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$341.9 million. The Company today announced that its board of directors has approved an amendment to such program to increase the total authorized repurchase amount to US$2.0 billion. Under the terms of this program, NetEase may repurchase its issued and outstanding ADSs in open-market transactions on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

For both of the above-mentioned current programs, it is expected that the timing and dollar amount of purchase transactions will be in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 10b-18 requirements and such purchases may be affected pursuant to a plan in conformity with SEC Rule 10b5-1. The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs or purchases Youdao's ADSs will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from RMB into United States dollars for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 = RMB7.0808 on March 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on March 31, 2020, or at any other certain date. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.

Change in Segment Reporting

Effective in the third quarter of 2019, the Company has reported the following segments: online game services, Youdao and innovative businesses and others, aligning with the manner in which the Company's chief operating decision maker ("CODM") currently receives and uses financial information to allocate resources and evaluate the performance of reporting segments. The Company retrospectively revised prior period segment information to conform to current period presentation.

Impact of the Recently Adopted Major Accounting Pronouncements

In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13 "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326)", which requires entities to measure all expected credit losses for financial assets held at the reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. This replaces the existing incurred loss model and is applicable to the measurement of credit losses on financial assets measured at amortized cost. The Company adopted the new standard effective January 1, 2020 on a modified retrospective basis and did not restate comparative periods. The impact of new standard was immaterial to the Company.

Conference Call

NetEase's management team will host a teleconference call with simultaneous webcast at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-929-477-0324 and providing conference ID: 2981452, 10-15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-719-457-0820 and entering passcode 2981452#. The replay will be available through June 2, 2020.

This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is dedicated to providing premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC-client games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao (NYSE: DAO); music streaming through its leading NetEase Cloud Music business; and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online game market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its leading position in that market within China or globally, which could occur if, for example, its new online games or expansion packs and other improvements to its existing games do not become as popular as management anticipates; the risk that COVID-19 or other health risks in China or globally could adversely affect the Company's operations or financial results (including, without limitation, the potential for significant short- and long-term global unemployment and economic weakness and a resulting impact on global discretionary spending; the risk that steps taken by governments to address COVID-19 in the markets where we operate may impact our workforce and operations and our users and partners; and the risk that the impact of COVID-19 can also exacerbate other risks discussed in this section); the ability of NetEase to effectively market its games and other services and achieve a positive return on its marketing expenditures; the risk that changes in Chinese government regulation of the market for online games, education products and services and e-commerce may limit future growth of NetEase's revenues or cause revenues to decline; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; the risk that the e-commerce market or the internet advertising market in China will not grow and will remain subject to intense competition; the risk that NetEase will not be able to control its expenses in future periods; competition in NetEase's existing and potential markets; governmental uncertainties (including possible changes in the effective tax rates applicable to NetEase and its subsidiaries and affiliates and the ability of NetEase to receive and maintain approvals of the preferential tax treatments); the risk that fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi with respect to other currencies could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results; and other risks outlined in NetEase's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under the applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

NetEase defines non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. NetEase believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/ income that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

[1] As used in this press release, non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (RMB and USD in thousands)



December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Assets

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

3,246,373

5,592,847

789,861 Time deposits

53,487,075

50,515,092

7,134,094 Restricted cash

3,150,354

3,507,105

495,298 Accounts receivable, net

4,169,358

4,559,441

643,916 Inventories, net

650,557

562,117

79,386 Prepayments and other current assets

4,817,422

6,060,421

855,895 Short-term investments

15,312,595

19,373,366

2,736,042 Assets held for sale

271,278

50,751

7,167 Total current assets

85,105,012

90,221,140

12,741,659













Non-current assets:











Property, equipment and software, net

4,621,712

4,569,982

645,405 Land use right, net

3,707,179

3,687,971

520,841 Deferred tax assets

903,904

934,604

131,991 Time deposits

2,360,000

3,850,000

543,724 Other long-term assets

15,424,166

15,390,121

2,173,500 Assets held for sale

2,398

-

- Total non-current assets

27,019,359

28,432,678

4,015,461 Total assets

112,124,371

118,653,818

16,757,120













Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and

Shareholders' Equity

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

1,212,303

1,197,007

169,050 Salary and welfare payables

2,957,360

2,429,147

343,061 Taxes payable

3,156,513

4,390,606

620,072 Short-term loans

16,828,226

19,624,535

2,771,514 Deferred revenue

8,602,227

9,981,353

1,409,636 Accrued liabilities and other payables

5,484,228

5,784,678

816,953 Liabilites held for sale

2,156

87

12 Total current liabilities

38,243,013

43,407,413

6,130,298













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred tax liabilities

382,030

625,578

88,348 Other long-term payable

456,912

427,276

60,343 Liabilites held for sale

961

-

- Total non-current liabilities

839,903

1,052,854

148,691 Total liabilities

39,082,916

44,460,267

6,278,989













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

10,448,600

10,385,411

1,466,700













Total NetEase, Inc.'s equity

61,453,699

62,597,346

8,840,434 Noncontrolling interests

1,139,156

1,210,794

170,997 Total shareholders' equity

62,592,855

63,808,140

9,011,431













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and

shareholders' equity

112,124,371

118,653,818

16,757,120













The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)



Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2019

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

















Net revenues

14,422,209

15,734,804

17,062,367

2,409,667

















Cost of revenues

(6,684,535)

(7,524,376)

(7,684,745)

(1,085,293)

















Gross profit

7,737,674

8,210,428

9,377,622

1,324,374

















Selling and marketing expenses

(1,158,090)

(2,153,743)

(1,863,071)

(263,116) General and administrative expenses

(786,850)

(812,754)

(885,434)

(125,047) Research and development expenses

(2,037,694)

(2,267,488)

(2,142,649)

(302,600) Total operating expenses

(3,982,634)

(5,233,985)

(4,891,154)

(690,763)

















Operating profit

3,755,040

2,976,443

4,486,468

633,611

















Other income:















Investment income/ (loss), net

155,824

731,447

(109,731)

(15,497) Interest income, net

172,206

279,546

345,184

48,749 Exchange (losses)/ gains, net

(39,520)

(128,522)

244,057

34,467 Other, net

37,164

109,385

66,708

9,421

















Income before tax

4,080,714

3,968,299

5,032,686

710,751 Income tax

(1,266,685)

(876,329)

(1,082,033)

(152,812)

















Net income from continuing operations

2,814,029

3,091,970

3,950,653

557,939 Net loss from discontinued operations

(350,755)

-

-

- Net income

2,463,274

3,091,970

3,950,653

557,939

















Accretion and deemed dividends in connection with repurchase of

redeemable noncontrolling interests

(68,783)

(59,588)

(386,019)

(54,516) Net (income)/ loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(12,373)

21,350

(13,628)

(1,925) Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders

2,382,118

3,053,732

3,551,006

501,498 Including:















-Net income from continuing operations attributable to the

Company's shareholders

2,732,873

3,053,732

3,551,006

501,498 -Net loss from discontined operations attributable to the

Company's shareholders

(350,755)

-

-

-

















Basic net income/ (loss) per share:

0.74

0.95

1.10

0.16 -Continuing operations

0.85

0.95

1.10

0.16 -Discontinued operations

(0.11)

-

-

-

















Basic net income/ (loss) per ADS:

18.57

23.65

27.47

3.88 -Continuing operations

21.31

23.65

27.47

3.88 -Discontinued operations

(2.74)

-

-

-

















Diluted net income/ (loss) per share:

0.74

0.93

1.08

0.15 -Continuing operations

0.85

0.93

1.08

0.15 -Discontinued operations

(0.11)

-

-

-

















Diluted net income/ (loss) per ADS:

18.43

23.37

27.12

3.83 -Continuing operations

21.14

23.37

27.12

3.83 -Discontinued operations

(2.71)

-

-

-

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,

basic

3,206,194

3,228,387

3,231,395

3,231,395 Weighted average number of ADS outstanding, basic

128,248

129,135

129,256

129,256 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,

diluted

3,231,321

3,266,587

3,273,999

3,273,999 Weighted average number of ADS outstanding, diluted

129,253

130,663

130,960

130,960

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (RMB and USD in thousands)



Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2019

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

2,463,274

3,091,970

3,950,653

557,939 Net loss from discontinued operations

350,755

-

-

- Adjustments to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

581,177

695,644

690,057

97,455 Fair value changes and impairment losses of short-term

investments, investments in associated companies,

other long-term investments and other intangible assets, net

(158,461)

(724,520)

180,534

25,496 Share-based compensation cost

620,799

622,363

665,814

94,031 (Reversal of)/ allowance for provision for doubtful debts

(18,319)

(17,843)

49,939

7,053 Losses on disposal of property, equipment and software

2,738

3,571

37

5 Unrealized exchange losses/ (gains)

41,806

131,869

(242,508)

(34,249) Gains on disposal of long-term investments and businesses

(11,978)

(2,677)

(15,433)

(2,180) Deferred income taxes

303,052

(504,313)

212,848

30,060 Net equity share of losses/ (gains) from associated companies

17,454

(12,269)

(46,211)

(6,526) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(609,092)

545,607

(430,535)

(60,803) Inventories

163,004

36,191

88,440

12,490 Prepayments and other assets

(979,373)

(309,308)

(1,103,798)

(155,886) Accounts payable

94,147

136,690

(98,679)

(13,936) Salary and welfare payables

(484,045)

1,034,413

(537,907)

(75,967) Taxes payable

939,359

168,247

1,234,078

174,285 Deferred revenue

151,641

406,160

1,379,126

194,770 Accrued liabilities and other payables

(842,077)

208,902

524,194

74,030 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities

2,625,861

5,510,697

6,500,649

918,067 Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities

760,713

-

-

- Net cash provided by operating activities

3,386,574

5,510,697

6,500,649

918,067 Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property, equipment and software

(369,590)

(235,717)

(164,320)

(23,206) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software

3,820

49,693

772

109 Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights

(851,560)

(760,698)

(306,835)

(43,333) Net change in short-term investments with terms of three

months or less

(40,255)

(1,802,689)

(780,535)

(110,233) Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three months

(4,890,000)

(3,373,000)

(10,070,000)

(1,422,156) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms

over three months

2,311,322

9,252,687

6,887,976

972,768 Investment in associated companies and other long-term investments

(392,016)

(231,714)

(205,005)

(28,952) Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments and businesses

208,682

28,289

196,952

27,815 Placement/rollover of matured time deposits

(16,596,540)

(24,912,424)

(11,667,487)

(1,647,764) Proceeds from maturities of time deposits

15,959,459

7,964,392

13,640,617

1,926,423 Net change in other assets

(31,759)

(17,229)

(10,522)

(1,486) Amounts received from disposed businesses

651,176

7,092,216

-

- Net cash used in continuing investing activities

(4,037,261)

(6,946,194)

(2,478,387)

(350,015) Net cash used in discontinued investing activities

(704,004)

-

-

- Net cash used in investing activities

(4,741,265)

(6,946,194)

(2,478,387)

(350,015)

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (RMB and USD in thousands)



Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2019

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds of short-term bank loans with terms over three months

15,000

358,372

100,000

14,123 Payment of short-term bank loans with terms over three months

-

(296,823)

(98,395)

(13,896) Net changes in short-term loans with terms of three months or less

741,113

1,472,244

2,539,570

358,656 Capital contribution from/ (repurchase of) noncontrolling interests and

redeemable noncontrolling interests shareholders, net

68,611

6,528,274

(447,632)

(63,218) Cash paid for repurchase of NetEase's/ purchase of Youdao's ADSs

-

-

(2,560,897)

(361,668) Dividends paid to shareholders

(413,589)

(6,890,484)

(926,545)

(130,853) Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities

411,135

1,171,583

(1,393,899)

(196,856)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents















and restricted cash held in foreign currencies

(17,894)

(26,846)

74,100

10,465 Net (decrease)/ increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(961,450)

(290,760)

2,702,463

381,661 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,

at the beginning of the period

10,206,538

6,688,620

6,397,860

903,550 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period

9,245,088

6,397,860

9,100,323

1,285,211 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held for sale

580,979

1,133

371

52 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations

at end of the period

8,664,109

6,396,727

9,099,952

1,285,159

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information of continuing

operations:















Cash paid for income tax, net

535,723

1,189,622

202,044

28,534 Cash paid for interest expense

108,664

133,748

96,711

13,658 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities

of continuing opearations:















Fixed asset purchases financed by accounts payable and accrued

liabilities

253,232

304,944

377,564

53,322

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION (RMB and USD in thousands, except percentages)



















Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2019

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net revenues:















Online game services

11,850,184

11,604,332

13,518,244

1,909,141 Youdao

225,731

410,432

541,388

76,459 Innovative businesses and others

2,346,294

3,720,040

3,002,735

424,067 Total net revenues

14,422,209

15,734,804

17,062,367

2,409,667

















Cost of revenues:















Online game services

(4,299,345)

(4,281,559)

(4,851,831)

(685,209) Youdao

(172,836)

(288,002)

(305,663)

(43,168) Innovative businesses and others

(2,212,354)

(2,954,815)

(2,527,251)

(356,916) Total cost of revenues

(6,684,535)

(7,524,376)

(7,684,745)

(1,085,293)

















Gross profit:















Online game services

7,550,839

7,322,773

8,666,413

1,223,932 Youdao

52,895

122,430

235,725

33,291 Innovative businesses and others

133,940

765,225

475,484

67,151 Total gross profit

7,737,674

8,210,428

9,377,622

1,324,374

















Gross profit margin:















Online game services

63.7%

63.1%

64.1%

64.1% Youdao

23.4%

29.8%

43.5%

43.5% Innovative businesses and others

5.7%

20.6%

15.8%

15.8%

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.

NETEASE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.0808 on the last trading day of March 2020 (March 31, 2020) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):





Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2019

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Share-based compensation cost included in:















Cost of revenue

199,209

191,470

207,915

29,363 Operating expenses















- Selling and marketing expenses

25,247

17,353

24,811

3,504 - General and administrative expenses

197,858

211,506

230,371

32,535 - Research and development expenses

198,485

202,034

202,717

28,629

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.









NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)





Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2019

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net income from continuing operations attributable to

the Company's shareholders

2,732,873

3,053,732

3,551,006

501,498 Add: Share-based compensation

620,439

608,598

661,871

93,474 Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations

attributable to the Company's shareholders

3,353,312

3,662,330

4,212,877

594,972

















Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing

operations per share

1.05

1.13

1.30

0.18 Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing

operations per ADS

26.15

28.36

32.59

4.60 Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing

operations per share

1.04

1.12

1.29

0.18 Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing

operations per ADS

25.94

28.03

32.17

4.54

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.

