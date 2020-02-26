NetEase Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) ("NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights[1]

Net revenues were RMB15,734.8 million ( US$2,260.2 million ), an increase of 9.2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. - Online game services net revenues were RMB11,604.3 million (US$1,666.9 million), an increase of 5.3% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

- Youdao net revenues were RMB410.4 million (US$59.0 million), an increase of 78.4% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

- Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB3,720.0 million (US$534.4 million), an increase of 17.9% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross profit was RMB8,210.4 million ( US$1,179.4 million ), an increase of 9.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

( ), an increase of 9.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. Total operating expenses were RMB5,234.0 million ( US$751.8 million ), an increase of 17.5% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

( ), an increase of 17.5% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB3,053.7 million ( US$438.6 million ). Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB3,662.3 million ( US$526.1 million ). [2]

( ). Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was ( ). Basic net income per ADS from continuing operations was US$3.40 . Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS from continuing operations was US$4.07 .[2]

[1] In September 2019, NetEase sold its Kaola e-commerce business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, Kaola has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release are presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. [2] As used in this press release, non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2019 and Recent 2020 Operational Highlights

Expanded user base and diversified portfolio with new games launched in China including: - Fantasy Westward Journey 3D, released in December, topped China's iOS download chart soon after its launch, capturing wide interest from game players.

- Introduced other thrilling new titles including Xuan Yuan Sword: Dragon Upon the Cloud, Bloom & Blade, Onmyoji: The Card Game and Champion of the Fields, The Ninth Institute and Astracraft.

Deepened international brand recognition with popular games: - Knives Out remained popular in Japan and topped the iOS grossing chart several times in the fourth quarter.

- Identity V ranked third on Japan's top iOS grossing chart several times in November and December.

- Marvel Super War, released in December in several Southeast Asian markets, gained popularity and topped many iOS download charts.

Continued popularity of Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft ® in China , bolstered by the release of World of Warcraft Classic , achieving a record number of total monthly subscribers in the fourth quarter, with increased revenue quarter-over-quarter.

in , bolstered by the release of , achieving a record number of total monthly subscribers in the fourth quarter, with increased revenue quarter-over-quarter. Advanced exciting game pipeline, including: Onmyoji: Yokai Koya , Harry Potter : Magic Awakened ， EVE Echoes , Ghost World Chronicle , Revelation mobile game , Marvel Duel , Diablo ® Immortal ™ and Pokémon Quest .

, ， , , , , and . Net revenues from Youdao's learning services and products were RMB311.9 million ( US$44.8 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 128.6% increase from the same period in 2018.

( ) for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 128.6% increase from the same period in 2018. Advanced NetEase Cloud Music with strong revenue growth, expanding the Company's community of independent musicians to more than 100,000 and over 270 billion playbacks of their songs in 2019.

"We saw strong growth across our primary businesses, increasing our total annual net revenues and net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders year-over-year by 16% and 60%, respectively, due to strong performances in our online game services as well as other business segments," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Our online game services net revenues continued to grow, propelled by the sustained and growing popularity of our existing titles, again demonstrating the longevity of our game franchises. At the end of the year, we launched the long-anticipated Fantasy Westward Journey 3D, which gave us a wonderful start to the first quarter. We will continue to bring more masterpieces to both domestic and global players in 2020.

"Our online education and music businesses also performed remarkably well. Youdao is exploring new approaches to grow its business, replicating successful course experiences to produce premium learning content, products and scale with a positive impact to its margins. Our differentiation in music offerings is also becoming more evident. We are helping hundreds of thousands of independent musicians create and promote their work to Chinese music lovers with our platform's specialized promotion and distribution capabilities in independent music. We believe that NetEase's orientation as a forerunner in these evolving markets positions us well for growth and the ability to create additional value for our stakeholders. Finally, with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak, we currently expect to see some impact to our business lines in the near-term, however, the situation is evolving. NetEase is committed to providing support to affected communities and working together as we move through this challenging time," Mr. Ding concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB15,734.8 million (US$2,260.2 million), compared to RMB14,635.7 million and RMB14,405.3 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

Net revenues from online game services were RMB11,604.3 million (US$1,666.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB11,534.8 million and RMB11,019.6 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 70.4% of net revenues from online games for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 71.0% and 69.7% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB410.4 million (US$59.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB345.9 million and RMB230.1 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB3,720.0 million (US$534.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB2,755.0 million and RMB3,155.6 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.



Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB8,210.4 million (US$1,179.4 million), compared to RMB7,870.4 million and RMB7,530.5 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

Gross profit for online game services was stable quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase in online game services gross profit was primarily due to increased revenue contribution from mobile games including Life-After, Invincible and Identity V.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in Youdao gross profit were primarily due to increased net revenues from its learning services and products.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in innovative businesses and others gross profit was primarily contributed from NetEase Cloud Music and NetEase's advertising services. The year-over-year increase in innovative businesses and others gross profit was primarily due to increased net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music.

Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit margin for online game services for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 63.1%, compared to 63.8% and 62.8% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. Gross profit margin for online game services was generally stable, fluctuating within a narrow band based on the revenue mix of mobile and PC-client, as well as self-developed and licensed games.

Gross profit margin for Youdao for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 29.8%, compared to 25.8% and 29.7% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase in Youdao gross profit margin was mainly due to an improvement from its learning services and products and online marketing services. Gross profit margin for Youdao was stable year-over-year.

Gross profit margin for innovative businesses and others for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 20.6%, compared to 15.2% and 17.0% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase in innovative businesses and others gross profit margin was primarily contributed from NetEase Cloud Music and NetEase's advertising services. The year-over-year increase in innovative businesses and others gross profit margin was primarily due to increased net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB5,234.0 million (US$751.8 million), compared to RMB4,535.6 million and RMB4,455.4 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in total operating expenses were mainly due to increased marketing expenditures related to online game services.

Other Income [3]

Other income consisted of investment income, interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and others. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in other income for the fourth quarter of 2019 were mainly due to the fair value changes of equity investments in publicly traded companies.

Income Taxes [3]

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB876.3 million (US$125.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB88.0 million and RMB917.7 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 22.1%, compared to 2.1% and 25.9% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company regarding the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income [3]

Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled RMB3,053.7 million (US$438.6 million), compared to RMB4,134.2 million and RMB2,536.2 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled RMB3,662.3 million (US$526.1 million), compared to RMB4,726.0 million and RMB3,181.2 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

NetEase reported basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$3.40 and US$3.36, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company reported basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$4.60 and US$4.56, respectively, for the preceding quarter, and basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$2.85 and US$2.83, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS were US$4.07 and US$4.03, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$5.26 and US$5.22, respectively, for the preceding quarter, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$3.57 and US$3.55, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

[3] The Company has adjusted the gain from the disposal of its Kaola e-commerce business in the third quarter of 2019 from continuing operations to discontinued operations. This resulted in, among other things, a decrease in "Other, net," "Income tax" and "Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders" for the third quarter of 2019. Please see the footnote to the consolidated statements of income in this press release for additional information.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for fiscal year 2019 were RMB59,241.1 million (US$8,509.5 million), compared to RMB51,178.6 million for fiscal year 2018.

Net revenues from online game services were RMB46,422.6 million (US$6,668.2 million) for fiscal year 2019, compared to RMB40,190.1 million for fiscal year 2018. Mobile games accounted for approximately 71.4% of net revenues from online game services for fiscal year 2019, compared to 71.0% for fiscal year 2018.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1,304.9 million (US$187.4 million) for fiscal year 2019, compared to RMB731.6 million for fiscal year 2018.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB11,513.6 million (US$1,653.8 million) for fiscal year 2019, compared to RMB10,256.9 million for fiscal year 2018.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for fiscal year 2019 was RMB31,555.3 million (US$4,532.6 million), compared to RMB27,346.1 million for fiscal year 2018.

The year-over-year increase in online game services gross profit for fiscal year 2019 was primarily attributable to increased revenue contribution from mobile games such as Life-After, Invincible and Identity V.

The year-over-year increase in Youdao gross profit for fiscal year 2019 was primarily attributable to the rapid development of its learning services and products.

The year-over-year increase in innovative businesses and others gross profit for fiscal year 2019 was primarily due to increased net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music, CC live-streaming and Yanxuan, as well as improved cost control.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for fiscal year 2019 were RMB17,764.6 million (US$2,551.7 million), compared to RMB17,368.8 million for fiscal year 2018. The year-over-year increase in total operating expenses for fiscal year 2019 was primarily due to increased research and development investments and staff-related costs, partially offset by decreased selling and marketing expenditures.

Other Income

Other income consisted of investment income/ (loss), interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and others. The year-over-year increase in other income for fiscal year 2019 was mainly due to fair value changes of equity investments in publicly traded companies.



Income Taxes

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB2,914.7 million (US$418.7 million) and RMB2,460.7 million for fiscal years 2019 and 2018, respectively. The effective tax rate was 17.8% for fiscal year 2019, compared to 22.2% for fiscal year 2018. The lower effective tax rate for fiscal year 2019 was mainly due to reduced losses from certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders for fiscal year 2019 totaled RMB13,275.0 million (US$1,906.8 million), compared to RMB8,291.1 million for fiscal year 2018.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders for fiscal year 2019 totaled RMB15,662.7 million (US$2,249.8 million), compared to RMB10,761.3 million for fiscal year 2018.

NetEase reported basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$14.80 and US$14.67, respectively, for fiscal year 2019, and basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$9.20 and US$9.15, respectively, for fiscal year 2018.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS were US$17.46 and US$17.31, respectively, for fiscal year 2019, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$11.94 and US$11.87, respectively, for fiscal year 2018.

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$1.02 per ADS for the fourth quarter of 2019, which is expected to be paid on March 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2020.

NetEase paid a dividend of US$7.59 per ADS for the third quarter of 2019 on December 13, 2019.

Starting in the second quarter of 2019, the Company's policy has been to set quarterly dividends at an amount equivalent to approximately 20%-30% of the Company's anticipated net income after tax in each fiscal quarter. The determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of the board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Other Information

As of December 31, 2019, the Company's total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and short-term investments balance totaled RMB74,406.0 million (US$10,687.8 million), compared to RMB49,652.5 million as of December 31, 2018. Cash flow generated from continuing operating activities was RMB16,911.0 million (US$2,429.1 million) for fiscal year 2019, compared to RMB14,659.8 million for fiscal year 2018.



Share Repurchase/ Purchase Program

On November 14, 2018, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on November 16, 2018. As of November 15, 2019, the last day of such program, approximately 1,000 ADSs had been repurchased under this program.

On November 20, 2019, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share purchase program of up to US$20.0 million of Youdao's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on November 25, 2019. Under the terms of this program, NetEase may purchase Youdao's ADSs in open-market transactions on the New York Stock Exchange. As of December 31, 2019, approximately 50,000 ADSs had been purchased under this program.

On February 26, 2020, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on March 2, 2020. Under the terms of this program, NetEase may repurchase its issued and outstanding ADSs in open-market transactions on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

For both of the above-mentioned current programs, it is expected that the timing and dollar amount of purchase transactions will be in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 10b-18 requirements and such purchases may be affected pursuant to a plan in conformity with SEC Rule 10b5-1. The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs or purchases Youdao's ADSs will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from RMB into United States dollars for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 = RMB 6.9618 on December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on December 31, 2019, or at any other certain date. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.

Change in Segment Reporting

Effective in the third quarter of 2019, the Company changed its segment disclosure to add the financial results of its certain advertising services and Yanxuan into innovative businesses and others in light of the relatively small revenue contribution from those businesses to the Company's total consolidated net revenues in 2019. The Company sold its Kaola e-commerce business in September 2019. In addition, the Company has commenced separately reporting the results of its majority-controlled subsidiary Youdao, Inc. which completed its initial public offering and listing on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019. As a result, since the third quarter of 2019 the Company has reported the following segments: online game services, Youdao and innovative businesses and others. The Company retrospectively revised prior period segment information to conform to current period presentation. This change in segment reporting aligns with the manner in which the Company's operating decision maker ("CODM") currently receives and uses financial information to allocate resources and evaluate the performance of reporting segments.

Impact of the Recently Adopted Major Accounting Pronouncements

In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-02 "Leases" as amended, which generally requires lessees to recognize operating and financing lease liabilities and corresponding right-of-use assets on the balance sheet and to provide enhanced disclosures surrounding the amount, timing and uncertainty of cash flows arising from leasing arrangements. The Company adopted the new standard effective January 1, 2019 on a modified retrospective basis and did not restate comparative periods. The Company recognized approximately RMB577.0 million as total right-of-use assets as well as total lease liabilities for the operating leases on its consolidated balance sheet as of January 1, 2019, excluding the impact from held-for-sale businesses. The Company recognized RMB463.7 million and RMB471.4 million as total right-of-use assets and total lease liabilities, respectively, for the operating leases on its consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2019. Right-of-use assets are included in other long-term assets, and lease liabilities are included in accrual liabilities and other payables and other long-term payables, respectively based on payment terms on the consolidated balance sheet. Other than the foregoing, the Company does not expect the new standard to have a material impact on the net assets of the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Notes to Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information disclosed in this press release is preliminary. The audit of the financial statements and related notes to be included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 is still in progress. In addition, because an audit of the Company's internal controls over financial reporting in connection with section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 has not yet been completed, the Company makes no representation as to the effectiveness of those internal controls as of the end of fiscal year 2019.

Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences between the Company's audited financial statements and this preliminary unaudited financial information.

Conference Call

NetEase's management team will host a teleconference call with simultaneous webcast at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-929-477-0324 and providing conference ID: 3349954, 10-15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-719-457-0820 and entering passcode 3349954#. The replay will be available through March 11, 2020.

This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is a leading internet technology company based in China dedicated to providing premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China and has been expanding rapidly into other international markets such as Japan and North America in more recent years. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, music streaming and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online game market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its leading position in that market within China or globally, which could occur if, for example, its new online games or expansion packs and other improvements to its existing games do not become as popular as management anticipates; the risk that Covid-19 or other health risks in China or globally could adversely affect the Company's operations or financial results; the ability of NetEase to effectively market its games and other services and achieve a positive return on its marketing expenditures; the risk that changes in Chinese government regulation of the market for online games, education products and services and e-commerce may limit future growth of NetEase's revenues or cause revenues to decline; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; the risk that the e-commerce market or the internet advertising market in China will not grow and will remain subject to intense competition; the risk that NetEase will not be able to control its expenses in future periods; competition in NetEase's existing and potential markets; governmental uncertainties (including possible changes in the effective tax rates applicable to NetEase and its subsidiaries and affiliates and the ability of NetEase to receive and maintain approvals of the preferential tax treatments); the risk that fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi with respect to other currencies could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results; and other risks outlined in NetEase's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under the applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

NetEase defines non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. NetEase believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/ income that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

NETEASE, INC.











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(RMB and USD in thousands)















December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Assets

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

4,977,432

3,246,373

466,312 Time deposits

32,900,287

53,487,075

7,682,937 Restricted cash

4,692,050

3,150,354

452,520 Accounts receivable, net

4,002,487

4,169,358

598,891 Inventories, net

1,065,615

650,557

93,447 Prepayments and other current assets

3,925,205

4,817,422

691,979 Short-term investments

11,674,775

15,312,595

2,199,517 Assets held for sale

5,477,869

271,278

38,967 Total current assets

68,715,720

85,105,012

12,224,570













Non-current assets:











Property, equipment and software, net

4,672,079

4,621,712

663,867 Land use right, net

3,271,512

3,707,179

532,503 Deferred tax assets

1,064,295

903,904

129,838 Time deposits

100,000

2,360,000

338,993 Other long-term assets

8,175,177

15,424,166

2,215,543 Assets held for sale

969,145

2,398

344 Total non-current assets

18,252,208

27,019,359

3,881,088 Total assets

86,967,928

112,124,371

16,105,658













Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and

Shareholders' Equity

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

1,201,210

1,212,303

174,136 Salary and welfare payables

2,799,212

2,957,360

424,798 Taxes payable

2,260,646

3,156,513

453,405 Short-term loans

13,658,554

16,828,226

2,417,223 Deferred revenue

7,718,485

8,602,227

1,235,633 Accrued liabilities and other payables

5,005,190

5,484,228

787,760 Liabilites held for sale

2,465,713

2,156

310 Total current liabilities

35,109,010

38,243,013

5,493,265













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred tax liabilities

392,598

382,030

54,875 Other long-term payable

48,921

456,912

65,631 Liabilites held for sale

5,818

961

138 Total non-current liabilities

447,337

839,903

120,644 Total liabilities

35,556,347

39,082,916

5,613,909













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

5,385,736

10,448,600

1,500,847













Total NetEase, Inc.'s equity

45,231,636

61,453,699

8,827,272 Noncontrolling interests

794,209

1,139,156

163,630 Total shareholders' equity

46,025,845

62,592,855

8,990,902













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and

shareholders' equity

86,967,928

112,124,371

16,105,658













The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.









NETEASE, INC.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)



























Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2018

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)





























Net revenues

14,405,268

14,635,690

15,734,804

2,260,163

51,178,575

59,241,145

8,509,458





























Cost of revenues

(6,874,738)

(6,765,340)

(7,524,376)

(1,080,809)

(23,832,426)

(27,685,845)

(3,976,823)





























Gross profit

7,530,530

7,870,350

8,210,428

1,179,354

27,346,149

31,555,300

4,532,635





























Selling and marketing expenses

(1,603,137)

(1,619,531)

(2,153,743)

(309,366)

(6,911,710)

(6,221,127)

(893,609) General and administrative expenses

(821,925)

(753,794)

(812,754)

(116,745)

(3,078,635)

(3,130,298)

(449,639) Research and development expenses

(2,030,323)

(2,162,254)

(2,267,488)

(325,704)

(7,378,460)

(8,413,224)

(1,208,484) Total operating expenses

(4,455,385)

(4,535,579)

(5,233,985)

(751,815)

(17,368,805)

(17,764,649)

(2,551,732)





























Operating profit

3,075,145

3,334,771

2,976,443

427,539

9,977,344

13,790,651

1,980,903





























Other income:



























Investment income/ (loss), net

46,366

394,907

731,447

105,066

(22,383)

1,306,320

187,641 Interest income, net

166,291

184,795

279,546

40,154

586,671

821,774

118,040 Exchange (losses)/ gains, net

(15,906)

120,562

(128,522)

(18,461)

(51,799)

25,166

3,615 Other, net

272,948

214,847

109,385

15,712

586,916

439,422

63,119





























Income before tax

3,544,844

4,249,882

3,968,299

570,010

11,076,749

16,383,333

2,353,318 Income tax

(917,654)

(87,957)

(876,329)

(125,877)

(2,460,650)

(2,914,726)

(418,674)





























Net income from continuing operations

2,627,190

4,161,925

3,091,970

444,133

8,616,099

13,468,607

1,934,644 Net (loss)/ income from discontinued operations

(838,492)

8,596,089

-

-

(2,138,682)

7,962,519

1,143,744 Net income

1,788,698

12,758,014

3,091,970

444,133

6,477,417

21,431,126

3,078,388





























Deemed dividends attributable to redeemable

noncontrolling interests

(54,604)

(70,124)

(59,588)

(8,559)

(248,098)

(271,543)

(39,005) Net (income)/ loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests

(36,395)

42,409

21,350

3,067

(76,912)

77,933

11,194 Net income attributable to the Company's

shareholders

1,697,699

12,730,299

3,053,732

438,641

6,152,407

21,237,516

3,050,577 Including:



























-Net income from continuing operations attributable to

the Company's shareholders

2,536,191

4,134,210

3,053,732

438,641

8,291,089

13,274,997

1,906,833 -Net (loss)/ income from discontined operations

attributable to the Company's shareholders

(838,492)

8,596,089

-

-

(2,138,682)

7,962,519

1,143,744





























Basic net income/ (loss) per share:

0.53

3.95

0.95

0.14

1.90

6.59

0.95 -Continuing operations

0.79

1.28

0.95

0.14

2.56

4.12

0.59 -Discontinued operations

(0.26)

2.67

-

-

(0.66)

2.47

0.36





























Basic net income/ (loss) per ADS:

13.27

98.66

23.65

3.40

47.54

164.86

23.68 -Continuing operations

19.82

32.04

23.65

3.40

64.07

103.05

14.80 -Discontinued operations

(6.55)

66.62

-

-

(16.53)

61.81

8.88





























Diluted net income/ (loss) per share:

0.53

3.91

0.93

0.13

1.89

6.53

0.94 -Continuing operations

0.79

1.27

0.93

0.13

2.55

4.08

0.59 -Discontinued operations

(0.26)

2.64

-

-

(0.66)

2.45

0.35





























Diluted net income/ (loss) per ADS:

13.18

97.80

23.37

3.36

47.26

163.37

23.47 -Continuing operations

19.69

31.76

23.37

3.36

63.69

102.12

14.67 -Discontinued operations

(6.51)

66.04

-

-

(16.43)

61.25

8.80





























Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding, basic

3,199,277

3,225,704

3,228,387

3,228,387

3,235,324

3,220,473

3,220,473 Weighted average number of ADS outstanding, basic

127,971

129,028

129,135

129,135

129,413

128,819

128,819 Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding, diluted

3,220,724

3,254,269

3,266,587

3,266,587

3,254,689

3,249,972

3,249,972 Weighted average number of ADS outstanding, diluted

128,829

130,171

130,663

130,663

130,188

129,999

129,999





























Note: The Company has adjusted the related gain from disposal of Kaola e-commerce business in the third quarter of 2019 from continuing operations to discontinued

operations. This resulted in a decrease in "Other, net" and "Income tax", and an increase in "Net (loss)/ income from discontinued operations", in the Company's

consolidated statements of income, amounting to RMB8,751.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Accordingly, basic and diluted net income per ADS from continuing

operations decreased by RMB67.82 and RMB67.23, respectively, and basic and diluted net income per ADS from discontinued operations increased by the same amounts

for the third quarter of 2019. There is no impact on "Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders". The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.

























NETEASE, INC.





























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



















(RMB and USD in thousands)

































Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December

31,



September

30,

December

31,

December

31,

December

31,

December

31,

December

31,



2018



2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019



RMB



RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net income

1,788,698



12,758,014

3,091,970

444,133

6,477,417

21,431,126

3,078,388 Net loss/ (income) from discontinued operations

838,492



(8,596,089)

-

-

2,138,682

(7,962,519)

(1,143,744) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization

666,790



703,387

695,644

99,923

2,060,135

2,613,782

375,446 Fair value changes and impairment losses of short-term

investments, investments in associated companies,

other long-term investments and other intangible assets, net

(87,895)



(330,352)

(724,520)

(104,071)

(55,611)

(1,231,732)

(176,927) Share-based compensation cost

645,458



593,259

622,363

89,397

2,471,731

2,404,089

345,326 (Reversal of)/ allowance for provision for doubtful debts

(2,090)



4,725

(17,843)

(2,563)

50,954

(28,583)

(4,106) (Gains)/ losses on disposal of property, equipment and software

(640)



(2,639)

3,571

513

(1,385)

5,122

736 Unrealized exchange losses/ (gains)

2,348



(111,807)

131,869

18,942

31,998

(9,981)

(1,434) Gains on disposal of long-term investments and businesses

(175,957)



(83,678)

(2,677)

(385)

(213,339)

(98,489)

(14,147) Deferred income taxes

(133,514)



(114,434)

(504,313)

(72,440)

(70,621)

150,629

21,637 Net equity share of losses/ (gains) from associated companies

17,643



(8,595)

(12,269)

(1,762)

98,301

(4,322)

(621) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable

340,955



(333,859)

545,607

78,372

(612,656)

(11,314)

(1,625) Inventories

(129,588)



83,150

36,191

5,199

(81,440)

415,057

59,619 Land use right/ prepayments of land use right

-



(418,876)

(45,295)

(6,506)

-

(464,171)

(66,674) Other prepayments and current assets

105,360



(327,558)

(264,013)

(37,923)

(719,035)

(1,024,393)

(147,145) Accounts payable

12,090



(105,131)

136,690

19,634

112,435

13,229

1,900 Salary and welfare payables

283,346



(447,025)

1,034,413

148,584

725,515

146,146

20,993 Taxes payable

429,145



(408,348)

168,247

24,167

685,024

(133,801)

(19,219) Deferred revenue

542,501



816,599

406,160

58,341

1,757,874

883,742

126,942 Accrued liabilities and other payables

135,999



175,544

208,902

30,007

(196,136)

(182,646)

(26,235) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities

5,279,141



3,846,287

5,510,697

791,562

14,659,843

16,910,971

2,429,110 Net cash provided by/ (used in) discontinued operating activities

656,301



7,136

-

-

(1,243,966)

305,487

43,880 Net cash provided by operating activities

5,935,442



3,853,423

5,510,697

791,562

13,415,877

17,216,458

2,472,990 Cash flows from investing activities:





























Purchase of property, equipment and software

(304,900)



(329,722)

(235,717)

(33,859)

(2,169,404)

(1,209,477)

(173,731) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software

922



5,190

49,693

7,138

6,688

60,601

8,705 Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights

(635,495)



(208,748)

(760,698)

(109,267)

(1,741,225)

(2,119,307)

(304,419) Purchase of land use right

(31,759)



-

-

-

(2,926,795)

-

- Net change in short-term investments with terms of three

months or less

(2,619,634)



(683,304)

(1,802,689)

(258,940)

(1,172,326)

(1,023,165)

(146,969) Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three months (2,940,000)



(4,997,000)

(3,373,000)

(484,501)

(13,393,000)

(22,370,000)

(3,213,249) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms

over three months

5,302,899



5,901,842

9,252,687

1,329,065

13,071,359

20,225,342

2,905,189 Investment in associated companies and other long-term

investments

(393,801)



(711,229)

(231,714)

(33,284)

(3,023,491)

(1,562,188)

(224,394) Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments

-



127,332

28,289

4,064

-

406,702

58,419 Placement/rollover of matured time deposits

(19,933,370)



(19,339,634)

(24,912,424)

(3,578,446)

(41,553,428)

(77,083,350)

(11,072,330) Proceeds from maturities of time deposits

13,349,755



11,869,243

7,964,392

1,144,013

39,924,525

54,381,647

7,811,435 Net change in other assets

46,513



63,196

(17,229)

(2,475)

(133,039)

(42,345)

(6,082) Amounts received from/(paid to) disposed businesses

436,593



1,488,349

7,092,216

1,018,733

(1,889,560)

9,031,051

1,297,229 Net cash used in continuing investing activities

(7,722,277)



(6,814,485)

(6,946,194)

(997,759)

(14,999,696)

(21,304,489)

(3,060,197) Net cash (used in)/ provided by discontinued investing activities

(509,944)



(264,897)

-

-

1,430,181

(832,252)

(119,546) Net cash used in investing activities

(8,232,221)



(7,079,382)

(6,946,194)

(997,759)

(13,569,515)

(22,136,741)

(3,179,743)































































The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.































NETEASE, INC.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)



















(RMB and USD in thousands)































Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2018

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from financing activities:



























Proceeds of short-term bank loans with terms over three months

25,000

58,840

358,372

51,477

34,256

730,087

104,870 Payment of short-term bank loans with terms over three months

-

-

(296,823)

(42,636)

(18,761)

(296,823)

(42,636) Net changes in short-term loans with terms of three months or less

16,163

1,469,031

1,472,244

211,475

6,194,113

2,538,267

364,599 Capital contribution from noncontrolling interests and

redeemable noncontrolling interests shareholders, net

3,216,112

128,192

6,528,274

937,728

4,334,684

6,940,990

997,011 Cash (paid)/ refund received for share repurchase

(61,574)

(7)

-

-

(7,516,679)

10,638

1,528 Dividends paid to shareholders

(399,374)

(923,444)

(6,890,484)

(989,756)

(1,440,194)

(8,840,634)

(1,269,878) Net cash provided by financing activities

2,796,327

732,612

1,171,583

168,288

1,587,419

1,082,525

155,494





























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents



























and restricted cash held in foreign currencies

(14,517)

38,196

(26,846)

(3,856)

81,511

29,080

4,177 Net increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

485,031

(2,455,151)

(290,760)

(41,765)

1,515,292

(3,808,678)

(547,082) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,

at the beginning of the period

9,721,507

9,143,771

6,688,620

960,760

8,691,246

10,206,538

1,466,077 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period

10,206,538

6,688,620

6,397,860

918,995

10,206,538

6,397,860

918,995 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held for sale

537,056

14,693

1,133

163

537,056

1,133

163 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing

operations at end of the period

9,669,482

6,673,927

6,396,727

918,832

9,669,482

6,396,727

918,832





























Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information of continuing

operations:



























Cash paid for income tax, net

418,783

906,425

1,189,622

170,879

2,003,158

3,193,802

458,761 Cash paid for interest expense

98,528

73,573

133,748

19,212

301,761

431,395

61,966 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing

activities of continuing opearations:



























Fixed asset purchases financed by accounts payable and accrued

liabilities

351,610

292,528

304,944

43,802

351,610

304,944

43,802





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.





























NETEASE, INC.



























UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION























(RMB and USD in thousands, except percentages)



















































Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2018

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net revenues:



























Online game services

11,019,553

11,534,763

11,604,332

1,666,858

40,190,057

46,422,640

6,668,195 Youdao

230,091

345,908

410,432

58,955

731,598

1,304,883

187,435 Innovative businesses and

others

3,155,624

2,755,019

3,720,040

534,350

10,256,920

11,513,622

1,653,828 Total net revenues

14,405,268

14,635,690

15,734,804

2,260,163

51,178,575

59,241,145

8,509,458





























Cost of revenues:



























Online game services

(4,094,688)

(4,172,678)

(4,281,559)

(615,007)

(14,617,656)

(16,974,234)

(2,438,196) Youdao

(161,810)

(256,674)

(288,002)

(41,369)

(515,133)

(934,261)

(134,198) Innovative businesses and

others

(2,618,240)

(2,335,988)

(2,954,815)

(424,433)

(8,699,637)

(9,777,350)

(1,404,429) Total cost of revenues

(6,874,738)

(6,765,340)

(7,524,376)

(1,080,809)

(23,832,426)

(27,685,845)

(3,976,823)





























Gross profit:



























Online game services

6,924,865

7,362,085

7,322,773

1,051,851

25,572,401

29,448,406

4,229,999 Youdao

68,281

89,234

122,430

17,586

216,465

370,622

53,237 Innovative businesses and

others

537,384

419,031

765,225

109,917

1,557,283

1,736,272

249,399 Total gross profit

7,530,530

7,870,350

8,210,428

1,179,354

27,346,149

31,555,300

4,532,635





























Gross profit margin:



























Online game services

62.8%

63.8%

63.1%

63.1%

63.6%

63.4%

63.4% Youdao

29.7%

25.8%

29.8%

29.8%

29.6%

28.4%

28.4% Innovative businesses and

others

17.0%

15.2%

20.6%

20.6%

15.2%

15.1%

15.1%





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.





















NETEASE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION



Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB 6.9618 on the last trading day of December 2019 (December 31, 2019) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):





Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2018

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Share-based compensation cost included in:



























Cost of revenue

204,776

180,990

191,470

27,503

757,341

758,810

108,996 Operating expenses



























- Selling and marketing expenses

27,267

21,176

17,353

2,493

102,638

84,920

12,198 - General and administrative expenses

196,703

200,394

211,506

30,381

787,200

797,120

114,499 - Research and development expenses

216,712

190,699

202,034

29,020

824,552

763,239

109,633





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.

























NETEASE, INC.



























UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS























(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)





























































Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2018

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net income from continuing operations attributable to

the Company's shareholders

2,536,191

4,134,210

3,053,732

438,641

8,291,089

13,274,997

1,906,833 Add: Share-based compensation

645,038

591,769

608,598

87,420

2,470,179

2,387,675

342,968 Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations

attributable to the Company's shareholders

3,181,229

4,725,979

3,662,330

526,061

10,761,268

15,662,672

2,249,801





























Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing

operations per share

0.99

1.47

1.13

0.16

3.33

4.86

0.70 Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing

operations per ADS

24.86

36.63

28.36

4.07

83.15

121.59

17.46 Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing

operations per share

0.99

1.45

1.12

0.16

3.31

4.82

0.69 Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing

operations per ADS

24.69

36.31

28.03

4.03

82.66

120.48

17.31





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.

























