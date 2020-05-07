NetEase to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 19

BEIJING, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) ("NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2020 first quarter on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after the close of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-929-477-0324 and providing conference ID: 2981452, 15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-719-457-0820 and entering passcode 2981452#. The replay will be available through June 2, 2020.

This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is a leading internet technology company based in China dedicated to providing premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China and has been expanding rapidly into other international markets such as Japan and North America in more recent years. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, music streaming and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Contact for Media and Investors:

Margaret Shi

NetEase, Inc.

[email protected]

Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378

Brandi Piacente

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Tel: (+1) 212-481-2050

