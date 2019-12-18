netElastic Achieves 300 Gbps Throughput with a High-Performance Virtual BNG and Intel's Dynamic Device Personalization

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- netElastic, an innovative software company providing high-performance routing solutions, today announced performance results for netElastic's Virtual BNG and the Intel Ethernet XXV710 Network Interface Card (NIC) with Dynamic Device Personalization (DDP), in which data packets were forwarded at close to wire speed at 256 bytes on a single 25G port, while server performance reached 300 Gbps. netElastic collaborated with Intel engineers on the demonstration.

The combination of netElastic vBNG and Intel Dynamic Device Personalization brings together two advanced technologies. netElastic vBNG is designed to deliver unmatched performance and scalability on white box servers with a highly optimized data plane and patented packet processing techniques.

Intel's DDP enables dynamic reconfiguration of the packet processing pipeline to meet specific use case needs on demand, adding new packet processing pipeline configuration profiles to a network adapter at run time, which increases packet throughput while also reducing packet latency.

According to Weixiao Liu, CEO at netElastic: "Telecom service providers are facing unprecedented changes and challenges, and as a result are actively engaged in transforming their networks. netElastic and Intel are working together to maximize vBNG performance to help accelerate network transformation and enhance the customer experience."

The test results showed when Intel Dynamic Device Personalization (DDP) is enabled, the DDP feature can distribute data packets received at a 25G port to multiple CPU cores for parallel processing, maximizing the port bandwidth and CPU resource utilization. When testing server performance for a full 16 x 25G port configuration, the forwarding performance for the entire server reached 300 Gbps, even when QoS policy and ACL rules were enabled.

"Using Dynamic Device Personalization profiles in the Intel Ethernet 700 series, network operators can reconfigure their packet processing pipeline on demand, maximizing packet throughput and minimizing host CPU overhead," said Patty Kummrow, vice president and general manager of the Ethernet Networking Division at Intel. "netElastic has shown how DDP plus their software innovations can deliver high network performance and scalability using standard servers with a highly optimized data plane."

To learn more about Intel and netElastic' vBNG test results and methodology, please download the full technical white paper here.

About netElastic

netElastic is an innovative software company providing high-performance routing solutions for service providers. Built on our extensive experience in NFV and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies, we deliver customized solutions that are optimized for high availability, efficiency, and networking performance. To learn more, please visit www.netelastic.com

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

netElastic Media Contact:

Rich Sabin

408-786-0453

231210@email4pr.com

SOURCE netElastic

Related Links

http://www.netelastic.com

