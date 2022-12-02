NetElixir Shares Insights And Trends Into Cyber 5 Results; Predicts Successful Remainder of Holiday Shopping Season

Insights from the critical holiday sales days reveal changes in online shopping behavior

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber 5 online sales were up 12% YoY compared to 2021. Every year, digital marketing agency NetElixir breaks down key insights, trends, and results from the critical Cyber 5 weekend, the days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. This year marks NetElixir's 15th annual Cyber 5 results report.

The month of November continued to see steady growth, with e-commerce sales increasing 9% YoY compared to November 2021, following the 6% increase from October.

Cyber 5 online sales were up 12% YoY compared to 2021. Tweet this

Key e-commerce metrics from Cyber 5 within NetElixir's database include:

The central U.S. saw the highest growth by region at 15% YoY.

Black Friday had the highest AOV.

Beauty and Apparel retail categories had the highest YoY revenue growth, at 22% and 16% respectively.

Nearly 37% of customers shopped between noon and 6 pm .

. Performance Max campaigns accounted for 48% of paid search orders.

Mobile orders accounted for 58% of total online orders.

NetElixir observed that brands who offered holiday-specific deals on Amazon performed significantly better than brands who did not offer deals. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale in mid-October kick-started the holiday shopping spree. NetElixir estimates that over 35% of Prime customers may have already completed their holiday shopping prior to Cyber 5.

"Overall, Cyber 5 2022 was stronger than expected," says Udayan Bose, Founder and CEO of NetElixir. "Cyber 5 changed the e-commerce landscape, as some advertisers pulled back on their spend. This allowed others to gain a greater share of voice and engage new customers for a record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday, validating the notion that you shouldn't cut back on marketing during a slowdown."

Three takeaways from Cyber 5 2022 include:

A strong Cyber 5 demand along with select retailers' ability to win incremental impression share on Google Ads for less spend shows that there are opportunities for agile marketers. The future of Google Ads is AI-powered: Performance Max (at less than one year old) drove almost half of total sales from Google Ads. Most retailers offered heavy discounts during Thanksgiving week, which helped convert shoppers. However, growth is likely to be slower in December as retailers relax their discounts.

NetElixir has been accurately tracking and reporting on holiday e-commerce sales forecasts and insights for 10+ years. The agency leverages its proprietary AI-driven marketing platform, LXRInsights, to analyze real-time data of approximately 75 retail customers, ranging from small businesses to enterprises. Data collection spanned six e-commerce categories (including apparel, beauty, and pet supplies) that tracks mobile and desktop data, geographic location, website revenue, AOV, and more. Data is compared to last year's results, as well as pre-pandemic benchmarks to accurately summarize e-commerce sales trajectory.

NetElixir shared their full results, trend analysis, and more during the Cyber 5 Webinar: Results. Insights. Trends.

ABOUT NETELIXIR

NetElixir is an independent growth marketing agency for leading retail, DTC, and B2B brands. They have been driving profitable growth for e-commerce businesses since 2004, by combining a high-tech and high-touch approach to digital marketing. Leveraging their AI-powered digital marketing platform, LXRInsights, the team can predictably identify, engage, and win high-value customers through targeted demand generation campaigns on search, social, programmatic display, and retail media channels. Their strategic insights empower brands to humanize their customer relationships and draw the line between invasive and inventive marketing.

Be ready for the future with NetElixir.

NetElixir is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with wholly-owned subsidiary offices in Hyderabad, India. For more information, please visit www.netelixir.com.

SOURCE NetElixir