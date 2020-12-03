Netenrich Intelligent SOC-as-a-Service Right-Sizes Cybersecurity for Enterprises

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a Resolution Intelligence company, today announced the availability of its Intelligent SOC service to provide enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) with choice, flexibility and scale to right-size cybersecurity investments as needs evolve.

Netenrich Intelligent SOC (ISOC) removes the barriers and complexities associated with security operations by making security operations easier, efficient and more cost-effective. Organizations can scale their operations by adding outcomes-focused services that combine AIOps with a powerhouse of security analyst expertise.

"Organizations of all sizes are facing massive security challenges and are struggling to address them efficiently," said Raju Chekuri, Chairman and CEO of Netenrich. "CISOs and CIOs understand the importance of cyber security, yet they're constrained across lack of skilled resources, complex technologies, plethora of tools that drive siloed operations as well as various philosophical mindsets to address them. They need the right mix of automation, expertise and rigor of 24x7 cybersecurity operations at predictable costs."

IT and security teams run into agonizing challenges around the daily assault of threat alerts and analysis that overwhelms their processes, resources and budgets. They may lack security expertise or maturity to determine what actions to take, which issues are critical or how to resolve them.

CISOs also face internal debates around whether to buy or build their own SOC. The choice to add managed security presents options as enterprises turn to traditional and well-established outsourcers. For the mid-market, their full-service and long-term contracts are too costly and with many superfluous capabilities not needed.

"Netenrich Intelligent SOC offers pay-as-you-grow flexibility, easy onboarding and no investment risk. Organizations choose specific security services or entitlement layers with pricing and solutions that are right for them. We manage L1, L2 or other security workloads which frees internal teams to focus on high-priority and transformative activities tied to business needs," said Brandon Hoffman, CISO at Netenrich.

Netenrich ISOC also enables managed security service providers (MSSPs), MSPs and VARs/Resellers to expand their businesses and increase recurring revenues from new, differentiated SOC services. For these partners, we offer a variety of service models including white-label SOC offerings that can be sold to enterprises large and small.

Netenrich ISOC integrates easily into existing security environments as well with industry-leading security analytics tools found in most enterprises. The services provide advanced enterprise security, AI-based SaaS solutions and an expert team of SOC analysts and threat researchers.

Netenrich ISOC entitlements include workload services found in managed detection and response services and more:

Attack Surface Intelligence (ASI)

External risk assessment – continuous scans across entire attack surface to minimize digital exposure, prioritize risks and remediate issues before they become incidents

Proprietary threat intelligence

Managed SIEM featuring IBM QRadar

Advanced analytics

Endpoint detection and response

"The Netenrich approach fits well with our strategy of bringing security into everything early on and overcomes customers' security concerns around leveraging a secure SaaS platform," said Viswanatha Penmetsa, Director of SaaS Operations at OpsRamp.

"We're doing many things to address cybersecurity, from maintaining secure code practices to conducting vulnerability assessments to securing our external attack surface with Netenrich. It's very impressive."

Netenrich ISOC leverages the company's Resolution Intelligence architecture to deliver contextual, actionable and managed intelligence to reduce noise and false positives, prioritize critical threats, and speed up remediation.

"Security driven by our Resolution Intelligence means fewer escalations and outages today, and fewer alerts and incidents to chase tomorrow," said Hoffman. "Over time, more incidents will get resolved automatically within Netenrich Intelligent SOC, reducing run costs even more and helping customers make the shift from a reactive to proactive security posture."

About Netenrich

Netenrich delivers complete Resolution Intelligence to transform digital operations into smarter business outcomes. With fifteen years' innovation across NetOps, SecOps and AIOps, Netenrich applies a dynamic mix of machine and expert intelligence across a wide range of SaaS-based offerings. The solutions integrate with more than 140 market-leading IT and security applications to drive digital transformation, mitigate brand exposure, increase efficiencies, and bridge skills gaps. More than 6,000 customers and organizations worldwide rely on Netenrich to gain increased visibility and actionable intelligence across their IT and cloud networks. The company is privately owned and based in San Jose, CA.

