Netflix Chief Content Officer to Present at the UBS 46th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, will present at the UBS 46th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday, December 3, 2018. Mr. Sarandos is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix web site at http://ir.netflix.com.

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 130 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

