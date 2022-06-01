NETFLIX, INC. (NASDAQ: NFLX) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

Did you lose money on investments in Netflix? If so, please visit Netflix, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock or call options, or sold put options of Netflix, Inc. ("Netflix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NFLX) between October 19, 2021 and April 19, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Netflix primarily operates an entertainment platform that offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across a variety of genres and languages. It also offers a DVD-by-mail service in the U.S.

Plaintiff alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements about Netflix's business. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants' statements were materially false and misleading when made because: (1) Netflix was exhibiting slower acquisition growth due to, among other things, account sharing by customers and increased competition from other streaming services; (2) the Company was experiencing difficulties retaining customers; (3) the Company was losing subscribers on a net basis; and (4) as a result, the Company's financial results were being adversely affected.

On January 20, 2022, after the market closed, Netflix reported that it "slightly over-forecasted paid net adds in Q4," adding 8.3 million subscribers compared to the 8.5 million forecast. The Company also stated that, despite "healthy" retention and engagement, it only expected to add 2.5 million net subscribers during first quarter 2022, below the 4.0 million net adds in the prior year period. On this news, the Company's stock price fell over 21% to close at $397.50 per share on January 21, 2022.

Then, on April 19, 2022, after the market closed, Netflix reported that it lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, compared to prior guidance expecting the Company to add 2.5 million net subscribers. The Company cited the slowing revenue growth to four factors, including account sharing and competition with other streaming services.

On this news, the price of Netflix stock declined over 35% to close at $226.19 per share on April 20, 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 5, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased NFLX common stock or call options, or sold put options, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options

