Netflix Releases Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Netflix, Inc.

Oct 18, 2022, 16:00 ET

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its third-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q3'22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to [email protected].  

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is one the world's leading entertainment services with 221 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

