Netflix Series "Restaurants on the Edge" Selects Fountain Hills Arizona VU Bistro As its First U.S. Continental Location

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its first season, there's never been a more appropriate year for the creators of Netflix's "Restaurants on the Edge" streaming series to debut. On the show, restaurateur Nick Liberato lends his expertise to eateries around the world to help them revamp and uplift their businesses by connecting them to the local culture beyond their gorgeous views. Joining the lineup of exotic locations chosen by the show's producers in Malta, Costa Rica, St. Lucia and more, Heidi Hake, owner of the VU Bistro in Fountain Hills, Arizona is grateful her eatery was the first to be selected in the Continental U.S. and featured in an episode set to begin streaming on Netflix, Friday, May 8.

"Small, local restaurant owners have always struggled to compete against national chains, but weathering the coronavirus pandemic has been particularly hard," said Hake. "The opportunity to be featured on 'Restaurants on the Edge' couldn't have come at a better time. It opened my eyes up to the full potential of the business I began 17 years ago. We've always been a work-in-progress, but with the guidance of the show's experts, we are now laser-focused on showcasing the best of what Arizona has to offer."

A single mother that first opened up VU as a spa with a small café, Hake has been through her share of tough times. She's navigated a brain injury, the Great Recession of 2008, the effects of the internet on consumer's buying habits and several unfinished remodeling projects abandoned by contractors.

"Our patio that provides stunning views of the Phoenix landscape has always been our saving grace," added Hake. "Everyone who visits takes pictures and likes to spend time enjoying their surroundings. Now we're giving them another reason to visit – to experience the local culture and food of our beautiful state."

The creators of the show worked with Hake during the shooting to transform the grey walls, black sheer curtains and crystal black chandeliers that decorated VU Bistro into an Arizona-themed atmosphere. With a coat of new paint, new light fixtures, cow print pattern fabrics and saddle shaped chairs, the diners at VU will now have a true Arizona experience when the restaurant reopens according to the state's COVID-19 guidelines on May 11. The menu will now feature Southwestern food with ingredients sourced from local farmers and Arizona produced beverages including beer, sangrias and margaritas.

"Being a part of the show has been a truly beautiful experience," Hake added. "It really gave me my 'ah-ha' moment and created a new vision for my business. Now more than ever, it's important to me to cultivate loyal clientele that will want to make VU Bistro a part of their regular dining experience."

VU Bistro is located at 14815 Shea Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Call 480-368-0087 for hours or visit http://vubistro.com/.

