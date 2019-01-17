Netflix to Announce First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its first-quarter 2019 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.com on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.  At that time, the company will issue a brief advisory release via newswire containing a link to the first-quarter 2019 financial results and letter to shareholders on its website.

A video interview with Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Eric Sheridan, UBS, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to eric.sheridan@ubs.com.

The video interview can be accessed on the Netflix Investor Relations YouTube channel at youtube.com/netflixir

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 139 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

