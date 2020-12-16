Netflix To Produce Docuseries Based On Sharing The Wisdom Of Time, A Book By Pope Francis

The book Sharing the Wisdom of Time is a collection of stories about elders from over 30 countries. Through their stories, elders express wisdom carved from lifetimes of experience. Pope Francis contributes as a fellow elder, offering the Preface, his own story in each chapter, and a reflection on dozens of others' stories. The book follows Pope Francis's call to younger generations to recognize elders as reservoirs of wisdom and historical memory.

Inspired by this call, the documentary series will feature interviews with elders from the book, told through the eyes of the younger generation, talented young filmmakers under the age of 30 residing in the elder's country. The series will also feature special commentary from Pope Francis.

Unbound, a nonprofit sponsorship organization, collaborated with Loyola Press on the book, gathering stories and photos from its sponsored elders around the world on topics ranging from love to health to death. 23 sponsored elders and one staff member from Unbound were included in the book. Unbound is contributing to this new project as well, arranging interviews with elders on four continents.

Sharing the Wisdom of Time has been a source of inspiration for several worldwide initiatives, including the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life's campaign urging young people to send a virtual hug to the elderly isolated by the pandemic.

For more information on Sharing the Wisdom of Time, visit sharingwisdomoftime.com.

About Loyola Press

An apostolate of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring faith-filled content for children and adults and by being people for others.

About Unbound

Unbound is an international nonprofit organization that supports children, families, and elderly people in their efforts to overcome the challenges of extreme poverty around the world. Founded by lay Catholics in 1981, Unbound has grown into a global community with more than 1 million participants each year. Unbound is the highest-rated organization of its kind in the United States, and one of the only major organizations to offer sponsorship for elders. Learn more at Unbound.org

