NetFortris Receives 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

"Congratulations to NetFortris for receiving a 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award. NetFortris has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We're pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to see great innovation from NetFortris in 2021 and beyond."

NetFortris' commitment to an outstanding customer experience begins by delivering secure and reliable cloud communications and network services, leveraging geo-redundant data centers connected to NetFortris' own resilient and secure, carrier-grade nationwide network.

Uniquely, NetFortris owns and operates an enterprise-class technology stack run by tenured voice and data network engineers, security experts, developers and UI experts. This enables NetFortris to manage clients' communications from end to end 24/7, ensuring uptime and quality of service.

NetFortris backs its cloud communications and network services by 24/7 in-house customer support and concierge customer advocacy, including Executive Sponsors and Strategic Account Managers who are incentivized based solely on retention and customer satisfaction.

NetFortris also simplifies onboarding and operation with on-site or remote installs, consolidated billing across locations, and admin control with no technical expertise required.

"NetFortris is honored to be recognized for innovation in customer experience," said Lee Mayhew, Senior Director of Customer Experience. "NetFortris has a concerted focus on customer experience from the way we architect and deploy our services to the way we empower users and deliver personalized client support. With this end-to-end approach, our customer satisfaction scores are 90 percent or higher."

