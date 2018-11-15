Netherlands - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Netherlands regulator imposes wholesale access conditions on VodafoneZiggo

In common with other telecom markets in the region, the Dutch market is seeing a continuing decline in the fixed-line voice market as customers migrate to VoIP and mobile platforms for voice calls.







In addition, the physical copper infrastructure is being replaced with fibre and as part of the process some customers in rural areas, where the cost of deploying fibre is prohibitive, will be served with 5G for voice and data services in coming years. This trend will gain pace once 5G becomes widely available from about 2022.



The country has one of the highest fixed broadband penetration rates in the world, with effective cross-platform competition between DSL and HFC networks further stimulated by numerous fibre deployments. By mid-2018 about a third of fixed-broadband connections provided data of at least 100Mb/s. Under regulatory measures adopted in October 2018 the main cableco VodafoneZiggo is obliged to offer wholesale cable broadband access to competitors. KPN has similar obligations on wholesale copper and fibre access. VodafoneZiggo since late 2018 has trialled DOCSIS3.1 technology with a view to deploying services based on the new standard across its network during 2019.

Given these developments, the market share held by DSL, once the dominant platform, has fallen consistently for several years as customers migrate to faster cable and fibre-based networks. By the end of 2018 fibre is expected to account for only about 20% of all fixed-line broadband connections.



In the mobile segment, the decline in the number of traditional SIM cards is partly the result of higher mobile penetration and also of competition on pricing which has meant that subscribers have less cause to acquire SIM cards from different providers to capitalise on cheaper on-net tariffs. In common with other European markets, the LTE sector is the main driver in the sector. While operators are concentrating investment on 5G some, including KPN, have begun the process of closing 3G infrastructure with a view to refarming spectrum and other assets for LTE and 5G services.

The mobile market is fairly concentrated though the triopoly of T-Mobile Netherlands, KPN and VodafoneZiggo is supplemented by a good number of MVNOs and resellers. Some further market consolidation with the merger of T-Mobile Netherlands with Tele2 Netherlands awaits the approval from European competition regulators.



This report details the key aspects of the Dutch telecom market. It provides data on fixed network services, profiles the major operators, and reviews the key regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, carrier preselection, and the provisions for competitor access to cable and fibre infrastructure The report also examines the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets, including statistics and analyses on technologies including ADSL2+, vectoring VDSL, FttP, powerline broadband, wireless broadband, Wi-Fi and internet via satellite. I addition the regulator covers the mobile voice and data markets, including a review of the key operators and regulatory issues, an assessment of emerging mobile data services and details of technologies based on LTE-B, LTB-M and 5G.



Key developments:

MNOs call for auction of 3.5GHz spectrum;

T-Mobile Netherlands merger with Tele2 remains under scrutinyâ€™

KPN preps for 5G trials, plans 3G network shutdown in 2022;

Tele2 Netherlands launches VoWi-Fi service;

T-Mobile launches '4G For Homeâ€™ solution;

VodafoneZiggo completes LTE-M network roll out;

KPN extends LTE-M services;

MNOs refarm 3G spectrum in the 2100MHz and 2600MHz bands for LTE;

T-Mobile Netherlands launches CA LTE-A services;

MNOs join with banks to launch m-payments system;

T-Mobile and Tele2 sign network sharing agreement;

KPN extends vectoring VDSL on a wholesale basis, upgrades FttP to 1Gb/s in select areas;

VodafoneZiggo starts DOCSIS3.1 trial;

Utility NLE launches DSL and fibre-based telecom services;

KPN expands trials of Vplus technology;

VodafoneZiggo deploys Wi-Fi hotspots to thousands of street cabinets

Report update includes the regulatorâ€™s market data for Q4 2017, telcosâ€™ operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:

KPN, Orange Netherlands, Tele2, Versatel, Vodafone Netherlands, Ziggo, T-Mobile Netherlands, KPN, Reggefiber, VodafoneZiggo, UPC Netherlands.



