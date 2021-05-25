Netherlands Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 4.5 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Netherlands data center market report.

Netherlands data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2020−2026. Netherlands data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 113 existing data center and 3 upcoming facilities spread across 45 locations.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Within the Netherlands , Amsterdam is the most developed data center market with around 48 unique third-party data center facilities accounting for over 70% of the existing power capacity. Other locations such as Rotterdam and Groningen will also witness increased investment in 2021-2026. Cloud adoption is high in Netherlands , with over 90% of organizations in the Netherlands have adopted cloud technology for at least one service. COVID-19 has further accelerated this growth with over 55% of the Dutch population working from home, leading to increased data generation. 5G services were launched in 2020 in the Netherlands by KPN Mobile, T-Mobile, and VodafoneZiggo that has further improved connectivity and reduced network latency across the Netherlands . In terms of energy prices, the Netherlands offers the lowest prices for non-household electricity. Construction costs are around 20% lower in the Netherlands , compared to other countries in Europe , such as France , the UK, and Germany . Global colocation provider Digital Realty's acquisition of Interxion will also boost wholesale colocation in the region. Moreover, the Datacenter Group and NLDC merged to form a new entity called the NorthC Datacenters in 2020, operating four facilities in Amsterdam , and ten data centers across the Netherlands . According to the Dutch Data Center Association (DDA), around 50% of its members, including Equinix, QTS Realty Trust, NorthC Datacenters, Global Switch, and others had linked, or are planning to link a heating system for residual heat. Around 86% of the data centers under the DDA in the Netherlands are powered using green energy, that is expected to reach over 92% by 2025, with Amsterdam data centers being powered 100% by renewable energy.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in the Netherlands

Facilities Covered (Existing):113



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 3



Coverage: Amsterdam and Other Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the Netherlands

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 12 IT infrastructure providers, 14 construction service providers, 16 support infrastructure providers, and 14 data center investors

Netherlands Data Center Market – Segmentation

The adoption of UPS systems with a capacity of over 500 KW in N+1 or 2N configuration will be witnessed in the Netherlands data center market with more construction of hyperscale data center facilities. Hyperscale data center projects designed to be Tier IV standard will procure UPS systems with 2N+1 redundancy. NTT Global Data Centers' Amsterdam 1 Data Center has installed two separate UPS Systems with 2N redundancy.

data center market with more construction of hyperscale data center facilities. Hyperscale data center projects designed to be Tier IV standard will procure UPS systems with 2N+1 redundancy. NTT Global Data Centers' 1 Data Center has installed two separate UPS Systems with 2N redundancy. QTS Realty Trust's Data Center facility in Eemshaven utilizes ten centrifugal chillers and cooling towers, 146 CRAH units, and water-side economizers. Also, its data center in Groningen has three centrifugal chillers and water-side economizers. Equinix's AM11 facility is equipped with adiabatic air-cooling system with free cooling (IDEC) and N+1 redundancy.

Designing a data center costs up to 7% of the total investment made on the facility. The rapid growth and development of data center projects will provide opportunities for new players to enter the Netherlands market. The data center construction activities across Amsterdam and Haarlemmermeer resumed in mid-2020 after one year of halt.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Amsterdam

Other Cities

Netherlands Data Center Market – Dynamics

Over 90% of organizations in the Netherlands have adopted cloud technology for at least one of their core service offerings. COVID-19 has been a major driver for cloud adoption in the Netherlands, with both public and private enterprises adopting cloud for their workloads. Moreover, over 55% of the Dutch population working from home during the pandemic further accelerated the adoption of cloud. Various sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, education, hospitality, government and transport have migrated their resources to cloud. For instance, in March 2021, ABN AMRO Bank migrated their workloads to Microsoft Azure. Education and the government were the leading adopters of IaaS and PaaS services in the country in 2020. Microsoft, Google, and Oracle have a strong presence in the Netherlands, and are expanding further with the construction of new data centers. AWS is also likely to open a cloud region in the coming years to gain a foothold in the region.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

The Netherlands' Position in the Colocation Market in Europe

Position in the Colocation Market in Suitable Destination for Data Center Development & Operations

COVID-19 to Boost the Data Center

Availability of Renewable Energy

Netherlands Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

the country (Area and Power Capacity) Amsterdam



Other Locations

List of Upcoming Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Construction Service Providers

Arup

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Deerns

Dornan

DPR Construction

HDR ( Hurley Palmer Flatt )

) Kirby Group Engineering

Linesight

Mace Group

Mercury

RED

Royal HaskoningDHV

Turner & Townsend

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Güntner

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

CyrusOne

Cyxtera Technologies

Dataplace

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Global Switch

Google

Interconnect

Microsoft

NorthC Datacenters

QTS Realty Trust

Serverius

Worldstream

