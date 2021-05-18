NetImpact Launches PlatformFirst™, a Comprehensive Solution to Help Clients Accelerate their Digital Transformation Journey

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) launched today PlatformFirst™, a proven core capability designed to fast-track the Federal Government's digital modernization initiatives leveraging the full breadth of the ServiceNow platform. PlatformFirst™ provides best practices, software tools, workflows, and apps to enable critical mission and business functions.

PlatformFirst™ provides product suites that adapts the technology to meet government's unique requirements to reduce cost, maximize return on investment, accelerate implementations, and improve scalability while simplifying user experience. The PlatformFirst™ product suite created for ServiceNow delivers agility and creativity in the ways clients can plan, design, implement, extend, operate, and govern the ServiceNow platform and its suite of modules.

"This game-changing solution is developed based on our industry leading expertise and ability to create next generation enterprise class digital platforms – it truly increases Government's mission value velocity," Stephanie Wilson, NetImpact Chief Operating Officer, remarked.

PlatformFirst™ builds off a foundation of center of enablement, accelerators, software, and apps – reducing significant development costs with following features:

Provides a portfolio of repeatable designs, templates, tool kits, and frameworks to accelerate ServiceNow platform adoption NetImpact SMART Automation : Delivers artificial intelligence and analytics software to automate CI/CD pipeline, data migration, testing, deployment and security compliance

: Delivers artificial intelligence and analytics software to automate CI/CD pipeline, data migration, testing, deployment and security compliance NetImpact Integration Factory : Provides platform-complementary and pre-built integrations extending and connecting the Now Platform across an agency's systems and technologies

: Provides platform-complementary and pre-built integrations extending and connecting the Now Platform across an agency's systems and technologies NetImpact Apps: Delivers commercial low-code/no-code applications to clients through ServiceNow Store that are readily deployable securely with in their environment

NetImpact's launch follows a rapid series of digital transformation investment news for the company, including the advanced to an Elite Partner in ServiceNow's Partner Program last month. Chad Sheridan, NetImpact Chief Innovation Officer, shares, "Our solutions reduce customers' time to realize value from their investment in ServiceNow and establish a foundation for continued value delivery. PlatformFirst™ provides immediate returns and sets up an enterprise engine for continuing mission value."

