Netlify Expands Leadership Team to Advance Development of the Modern Web

Four tech veterans will help launch Netlify's next phase of growth alongside the expanding Jamstack ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify , the most popular way to build, deploy and scale modern web applications, today announced a series of executive hires who support the company's vision for the future of the web. Mark Dorsi joins as Chief Information Security Officer, Rachel Tobin as Vice President of Legal and Rachel Yaeger as Vice President of Talent Acquisition, effective immediately. Additionally, Amer Ali is Netlify's Vice President of Finance.

"Netlify is on an ambitious mission to build a better web, and bringing on the right leadership is key to helping us get there," said Matt Biilmann, CEO, Netlify. "Mark, Rachel, Amer and Rachel are proven leaders and bring the expertise needed to propel Netlify's next stage of growth."

Dorsi brings 20 years of experience in the security field holding leadership roles at Qualys and most recently at HelloSign, where he saw through the company's acquisition by Dropbox. As the leader of Netlify's security team reporting to COO Marcus Bragg, he will work to build out the security, compliance and Information Technology organizations as it further commits to providing safe, reliable experiences to its customers, enabling every developer to build secure web applications.

Tobin joins Netlify after nearly eight years at Zendesk, most recently serving as Associate General Counsel Commercial, EMEA and Global Privacy Counsel. She built out the EMEA legal function and the global privacy function at Zendesk, supporting the company as it grew internationally. She will report to Ali and will be responsible for all aspects of Netlify's legal work including commercial sales, privacy, product and legal support to the marketing, security and HR teams.

Yaeger also joins from Zendesk after nearly nine years, leading Global Talent Acquisition across 21 offices in 15 countries and scaling the company from a few hundred employees to thousands. She will report to Bragg and help grow Netlify's global team with diversity, equity and inclusion at the forefront. Yaeger will scale hiring upon the foundation of Netlify's selection as one of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 list in Forbes .

After three years of serving as Netlify's Head of Finance and Business Operations, Ali brings a decade of sales and financial experience to his new role. During his tenure, Netlify has grown to 200 employees, raised capital from industry-leading investors that brought Netlify to $212 million in funding to date, and completed three acquisitions. Reporting to Bragg, Ali will play a key role in continuing Netlify's tremendous growth, building on a strong foundation of millions of developers on the platform and a $2 billion valuation.

Netlify is the platform your developers love for building highly-performant and dynamic web sites, e-commerce stores and applications. By uniting an extensive ecosystem of technologies, services and APIs into one workflow, Netlify unlocks new levels of team productivity, while saving time, money and the planet.

As pioneers of the Jamstack movement, Netlify brings together all modern web frameworks, serverless functions and edge computing into one platform to deliver unmatched user experiences. Millions of developers and businesses build with Netlify, from Fortune 500 companies like Unilever and Verizon to companies changing our digital experiences like Peloton and Twilio. Get started for free at netlify.com .

