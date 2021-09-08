Netlify Integrates with Datadog for Management and Analytics of Netlify Logs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify, a platform for frontend teams to build, deploy and scale modern web applications, today announced a new integration with Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Together, these solutions provide visibility into the operations of modern web applications, helping development teams to deliver a fast, error-free web experience and identify key visitor trends. Datadog customers can manage, search and analyze Netlify logs alongside data from other sources and services within their development tech stack.

Datadog provides customers unified, real-time visibility across their entire technology stack. Netlify provides a powerful, integrated platform and workflow for frontend development teams to build, run and scale modern websites and applications. Netlify's Datadog integration uses Netlify's new Log Drains functionality, allowing all web traffic and serverless functions logs to be sent to Datadog for deeper review and correlation with data from other sources.

Until now, Netlify customers had access to serverless functions log data inside the Netlify console. However, teams running production applications at scale were limited without traffic and functions logs being viewable within their primary monitoring tools. With this integration, teams using Datadog can now access and analyze those logs using their existing monitoring workflows and correlate them with data from across their web environment.

With this new integration, Datadog and Netlify customers can:

Track app performance over time or evaluate traffic patterns for security risks : Web teams on the Netlify platform can send a site's traffic and serverless functions logs to Datadog for advanced querying, alerting and long-term archiving.

: Web teams on the Netlify platform can send a site's traffic and serverless functions logs to Datadog for advanced querying, alerting and long-term archiving. Unify log data across platforms : Teams can create a highly customized dashboard that looks at website and web application log data in the full context of other key data that's already tracked in Datadog.

: Teams can create a highly customized dashboard that looks at website and web application log data in the full context of other key data that's already tracked in Datadog. Learn faster from your logs: Process Netlify logs through Datadog's field mapping pipeline to extract meaningful information and common attributes that can be reused as facets to better organize and search your logs.

Netlify Log Drains with Datadog is now available for Enterprise plans . For more information, visit netlify.com .

Supporting Quotes

Matt Biilmann, CEO and co-founder, Netlify

"For Netlify, it's imperative to create meaningful connections with the greater ecosystem of tools that make developers' jobs easier. Datadog is our first integration for Netlify's Log Drains. Now Datadog and Netlify customers can connect their web traffic and serverless functions logs to Datadog Log Management, helping development teams see all their logs in one place and overall be more efficient at diagnosing risks."

Ilan Rabinovitch, sr. vice president for Product and Community, Datadog

"Netlify enables developers to ship powerful web experiences with ease. Datadog's observability platform enables developers to ship with confidence by shining a spotlight on the health of their applications. Our new integration brings these capabilities together, providing customers with the tools they need to accelerate their digital businesses and ensure delightful customer experiences."

About Netlify

Netlify is the web development cloud to build, deploy and scale web applications. Used by more than 1,500,000 web developers and businesses, the Netlify platform provides modern build workflows, serverless functions and a global multi-cloud Edge network to deliver the most performant, secure and scalable websites and applications. Netlify originated the Jamstack category, a modern web architecture that marries the best practices of pre-built sites with the API economy and serverless functions, to deliver faster load times and dynamic content, without worrying about web servers. Founded in 2014, Netlify is a venture-backed software company headquartered in San Francisco with a global team. Visit www.netlify.com and follow @Netlify on Twitter.

