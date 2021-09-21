Netlify Introduces New Features, Workflow and Automation for Enterprises Building Modern Web Applications at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify, the most popular way to build, deploy, and scale modern web applications, announced a new Enterprise Grid plan to enable consistent workflows and governance for organizations with multiple projects and development teams while giving each team the autonomy to choose their favorite tools. The company added a new integration with Jira to accelerate feedback on web projects, and Netlify Enterprise is now available for purchase via the AWS Marketplace.

Executive leader additions alongside Netlify co-founders Matt Biilmann, CEO, and Chris Bach, Chief Strategy and Creative Officer. Left to right: Chris Bach, Akram Hassan, Matt Biilmann, Marcus Bragg, Dana Lawson.

These new features arrive at the same time Netlify crossed the significant milestone of more than 2,000,000 developers joining the platform. Enterprises like Shopify, Twilio and Unilever are selecting Netlify to run their next-generation web experiences. To support this growth, Netlify recently added executive talent focused on driving innovation, execution and scale.

New Cornerstone Features for Enterprises

The newest platform capabilities and integrations help enterprises go to market faster and deliver optimal customer experiences with the confidence of enhanced security and control across their web projects.

Team governance simplified with Enterprise Grid : Now organization owners can view and manage every Netlify web project across the business from a single, consolidated console. Developer admins monitor usage, manage business unit-level billing and invoicing, set team permissions, and more. Dedicated instances of Netlify High-Performance Edge and High-Performance Build are available per project to ensure the fastest web experiences.

: Now organization owners can view and manage every Netlify web project across the business from a single, consolidated console. Developer admins monitor usage, manage business unit-level billing and invoicing, set team permissions, and more. Dedicated instances of Netlify High-Performance Edge and High-Performance Build are available per project to ensure the fastest web experiences. Enable collaboration and project management in Jira: Netlify Deploy Previews enable development teams to share, review and manage feedback on web projects. Now this feedback can flow through directly to Jira. Other integrations include GitHub, GitLab (SaaS and self-hosted instances), Linear, Shortcut and Trello.

Netlify Deploy Previews enable development teams to share, review and manage feedback on web projects. Now this feedback can flow through directly to Jira. Other integrations include GitHub, GitLab (SaaS and self-hosted instances), Linear, Shortcut and Trello. Consolidate cloud spend with AWS Marketplace: Now available in the AWS Marketplace , Netlify can be part of a single cloud bill in AWS. Businesses get convenient procurement using their company's defined processes through the marketplace.

These new features add to Netlify's longstanding capabilities to make it the ideal Jamstack platform for modernizing web experiences.

Fully managed, multi-cloud infrastructure : Highly performant, global Edge network with 99.99% uptime SLA, backed by top cloud providers and instant cache invalidation.

: Highly performant, global Edge network with 99.99% uptime SLA, backed by top cloud providers and instant cache invalidation. Integrations across developer tools and services : With Netlify enterprises can choose the tools that work best for every project with integrations and validated interoperability across the developer toolchain. Build dynamic Jamstack applications with the Netlify partner and community ecosystem, backed by an enterprise SLA.

: With Netlify enterprises can choose the tools that work best for every project with integrations and validated interoperability across the developer toolchain. Build dynamic Jamstack applications with the Netlify partner and community ecosystem, backed by an enterprise SLA. Secure and compliant web development platform: Netlify has SOC 2 Type 2 attestation and PCI compliance, TLS encrypted traffic and tokens, and active DDOS mitigation.

Netlify Achieves Milestone User and Ecosystem Growth

As the platform of choice for modern Jamstack architecture, Netlify doubled developer sign-ups in the last year and has already built a network of hundreds of agency and technology partners. As a result, development teams building web experiences on Netlify can choose the tools that are right for every project and grow knowledge with one of the largest modern development communities.

Executive Leader Additions

Netlify has recently added key executive team members to continue to scale Netlify as it becomes the preferred choice for the modern web.

Marcus Bragg , chief operating officer : Bragg has more than 20 years of experience, previously holding executive leadership roles at AlienVault (acquired by AT&T Business), Zendesk (ZEN) and RightNow Technologies (previously RNOW and acquired by Oracle). As COO, Bragg will leverage his experience in integrated enterprise and product lead growth motions while enabling organizational alignment to accelerate growth.

: Bragg has more than 20 years of experience, previously holding executive leadership roles at AlienVault (acquired by AT&T Business), Zendesk (ZEN) and RightNow Technologies (previously RNOW and acquired by Oracle). As COO, Bragg will leverage his experience in integrated enterprise and product lead growth motions while enabling organizational alignment to accelerate growth. Dana Lawson , senior vice president of engineering : With former engineering leadership roles at GitHub, Heptio and New Relic, Lawson is uniquely qualified to drive the delivery of new Netlify products and integrations for the modern web that developers love.

: With former engineering leadership roles at GitHub, Heptio and New Relic, Lawson is uniquely qualified to drive the delivery of new Netlify products and integrations for the modern web that developers love. Akram Hassan , vice president of product: As a former product leader at Uber, Dell EMC and Microsoft Azure, Hassan is now focused on Netlify's product vision and delivering security, performance and an exceptional developer experience, while enabling the vast partner ecosystem to build integrations on Netlify.

These new executives join Netlify's diverse, distributed, and developer-obsessed team of 170 people and counting, representing 40 percent women and non-binary, and 40 percent underrepresented racial and ethnic groups. The company is focused on building a global and diverse team to continue pioneering the modern web and make Jamstack a reality for enterprises.

Learn more about Netlify for Enterprises . Join a live event Modern Web Architecture at Scale on September 21 at 9 AM PT for enterprises to learn how to move faster and deliver better experiences for customers and developers.

Supporting Quotes

Matt Biilmann, co-founder and CEO, Netlify

"I'm humbled by how many developers we've been able to unite in the Jamstack ecosystem to build a better web together so far. Today's milestones at Netlify are a testament to the growth of this movement. Even more, with the latest product updates and addition of three key leaders, Netlify is poised to break through to the next level of businesses prioritizing building differentiated and engaging user experiences on the modern web."

Rob Kristie, global head of web development, Medallia

"Medallia is focused on building amazing customer experiences and with Netlify we can focus on that. Netlify is so easy and fast and has been an invaluable partner for us. Netlify gives us a lot of peace of mind as we continue to scale our web properties."

Additional Resources

About Netlify

Netlify is the most popular way to build, deploy and scale modern web applications. Developers love Netlify for its powerful, yet simple workflows, which make it easy to integrate their choice of tools and collaborate with their team to deliver the best online experiences, faster.

Now home to millions of developers and thousands of enterprises, Netlify is the platform of choice for running modern Jamstack web applications in production, from global corporate sites to complex e-commerce and SaaS applications. Get started for free at netlify.com .

