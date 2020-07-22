NetLine Extends Its Remarkable Streak as a B2B Lead Gen Leader for an 11th-Straight Quarter

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetLine Corporation has been named a leader by G2 Crowd, the #1 business solutions review site, for its Summer 2020 Report, receiving top marks in multiple segments of G2's Lead Capture category consisting of 35 businesses. To be included in the report, companies were required to have received 10 or more reviews. NetLine's Net Promoter Score was also 19% higher than other eligible competitors.

NetLine Corporation

As it has for multiple quarters, NetLine finished the Summer 2020 review period with the highest customer satisfaction rating in the Quality of Support category with 99% — 10% higher than the average grade in the category. This score represents a new high watermark for the company in a tier it has led for months.

CEO and Chairman Robert Alvin shared his delight on being named a G2 Leader once again. "NetLine is focused on over-delivering for our customers at every step of the lead gen process," Alvin said. "To continue to receive this type of customer-based distinction is spectacular and credit to our commitment to the customer and business model."

In addition to its continued focus on providing the best in content-centric lead generation for B2B customers, the company created a series of useful articles, newsletters, and dedicated resource pages to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of these assets were developed to provide as much value as possible to B2B marketers and the businesses they shepherd.

NetLine's VP of Client Services Melissa Becht shared her view on the business reaching this new threshold. "To have our Quality of Support rating reach 99% is an outstanding accomplishment," Becht said. "In the midst of so much economic uncertainty, our clients come to NetLine with the expectation that we can deliver — not just on quality leads but on the highest level of service possible."

This recognition follows NetLine's release of The 2020 State of B2B Content Consumption and Demand Report for Marketers, the company's annual analysis of content trends within the B2B industry. Covering more than four million downloads and over 16 million gigabytes of information, the report provides singular access to first-party data points and insights about content consumption from the past 12 months.

To learn more about what real users have said about NetLine or to leave a review, visit G2 Crowd's NetLine Corporation review page.

Media Contact:

Jon Steiert

Phone: 215.855.3547

Email: [email protected]

About NetLine Corporation:

NetLine Corporation empowers B2B marketers with the reach, technology, and expertise required to drive scalable lead generation results and accelerate the sales funnel. Operating the largest B2B content syndication lead generation network, NetLine reaches 125 million unique visitors and processes more than 700,000 leads monthly across 300 industry sectors. NetLine's AudienceTarget™ technology drives prospect discovery, quality customer lead acquisition, and buyer engagement from real prospect intent as professionals consume content directly across the network. Superior quality, on-demand access, and advanced campaign reports enable all clients to achieve lead generation success. Founded in 1994, NetLine is privately held and headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine. Visit www.netline.com.

About G2 Crowd:

G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 381,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd.

SOURCE NetLine Corporation