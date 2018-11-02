Netlist Delivers High Performance Technologies for the SuperComputing 2018 Community

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlist, Inc. (OTCQX: NLST) announced today its participation at the SuperComputing 2018 conference at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX from November 11-16. During the conference, the Company will showcase its NVMeTM SSD, NVvault® DDR4 NVDIMM-N and HybriDIMMTM storage class memory solution, with partners and at its conference meeting room. For additional details and to schedule private demos, please contact the Netlist sales team at SC18@netlist.com or visit the Netlist meeting room at the Fairfield Inn and Suites Dallas Downtown, Elm Room located at 555 Evergreen St, Dallas, TX, 75201.

NVvault DDR4 is a NVDIMM-N that provides data acceleration and protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface, while EXPRESSvault is a NVDIMM-N with a PCIe interface. They are designed to be integrated into industry standard server or storage solutions. By combining the high performance of DDR4 DRAM with the non-volatility of NAND Flash, NVvault improves the performance and data preservation found in storage virtualization, RAID, cache protection, and data logging applications requiring high-throughput.

NVMe SSD excels in the demanding workloads of Enterprise and Data Center applications and are optimized to surpass the needs of users. Netlist's family of enterprise grade NVMe SSD's were launched this summer and bring a compelling mix of high performance at lower cost, compared to competitive solutions. Netlist is currently sampling with several storage and server customers, as well as new high performance compute (HPC) customers at SuperComputing 2018. These drives include enterprise class (N1951) and datacenter grade (N1551) drives available in the traditional endurance swim lanes of 1 and 3 DWPDs (Drive Writes Per Day). They will also support U.2, AIC HHHL, and M.2 form factors.

HybriDIMM combines DRAM and existing NVM technologies with intelligent "on-DIMM" co-processing to deliver a significantly lower cost of memory. HybriDIMM supports multiple server architectures and is recognized as a standard LRDIMM without BIOS modifications. HybriDIMM's cost-effective memory expansion and fast storage allows datacenter operators to reduce the cost of running database applications, online transaction processing, big data analytics, web applications and in-memory computing, and to capitalize on the promise of storage class memory using well-established NAND or newer, innovative NVM media.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. Flagship products NVvault® and EXPRESSvault™ enable customers to accelerate data in their servers and storage and reliably protect enterprise-level cache, metadata and log data in the event of a system failure or power outage. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures and provides a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents, many seminal, in the areas of hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, such as its ongoing proceedings against SK hynix Inc., or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships, including its relationship with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's annual report on Form 10-K for its most recently completed fiscal year filed on March 30, 2018, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, please contact:

The Plunkett Group

Mike Smargiassi/Sharon Oh

NLST@theplunkettgroup.com

(212) 739-6729

SOURCE Netlist, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.netlist.com

