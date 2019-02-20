Netlist Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Financial Results And Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlist, Inc. (OTCQX: NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 29, 2018, after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday February 27, 2019, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Conference Call

Dial-in number: 1- 412-317-5443

Webcast

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. Flagship products NVvault® and EXPRESSvault™ enable customers to accelerate data in their servers and storage and reliably protect enterprise-level cache, metadata and log data in the event of a system failure or power outage. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures and provides a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents, many seminal, in the areas of hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

The Plunkett Group

Mike Smargiassi/Sharon Oh

NLST@theplunkettgroup.com

(212) 739-6729

