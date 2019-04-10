NetObjex selected by Telecom Council for 2019 Innovation Showcase

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetObjex, Inc. (http://netobjex.com/), a Smart City Infrastructure platform company, has been selected by the Telecom Council for its 2019 Innovation showcase.

NetObjex has been recognized by global telecom operators, who represent over 3 billion subscribers in over 50 countries, for its innovative solutions in the way that they can change the way people communicate.

Smart City Ecosystem NetObjex Architecture

The Telecom Council ( https://www.telecomcouncil.com/ ) is a telecommunications industry body with executive members including Telecom giants like Ericsson, Huawei, Swisscom, Nokia, British Telecom, Rogers and Deutsche Telekom. Telecom Council's Innovation Showcase is an annual search for communications startups who demonstrate not only innovative solutions that can change the way people communicate but also a viable means to bring these solutions to the market. It is designed to discover market-ready communications startups, with deployment-ready technologies, and introduces them to industry partners to help them take their business to the next stage. See ( https://www.prweb.com/releases/announcing_telecom_council_s_innovation_showcase_class_of_2019/prweb16204455.htm )

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by the major players in the Telecom industry, and our gratitude to the Telecom Council for providing us this platform to showcase our technology," says Raghu Bala, CEO of NetObjex.

The NetObjex Smart City Infrastructure Platform powers Smart City ecosystems which includes various sub segments such as Energy, Transportation, Smart Buildings, Water, Healthcare, and several more. The platform leverages IoT for data acquisition and dissemination, blockchain for device discovery, authentication, communication and transaction, and AI for anomaly detection and optimization.

"Smart City technology stacks consist of a combination of sensors, gateways, firmware, software, and communications. Our platform focuses on the hardware, firmware and software layers, and telco operators play a pivotal role in the solutions developed on our platform. We look forward to extending and expanding our collaboration with telecom providers to help bring state-of-the-art solutions to the market," added Georgey Jacob, Director of Growth at NetObjex.

The Telecom Council selection, comes on the heels of several other awards and recognition garnered by NetObjex and its team this year including: Pioneering the use of Blockchain in Industry at the BlockConnect conference in January in San Francisco ( https://goblockchainconnect.com/ ) ; recognized by GrowJo as one of the fastest growing tech companies ( https://www.growjo.com/company/NetObjex )

About NetObjex

NetObjex is an innovative Smart City Infrastructure Platform provider for managing digital assets with applications in Transportation, Manufacturing/Industry 4.0, Supply Chain and Logistics, Media, Healthcare and Education ecosystems.

