NetOP Technology: Internet-of-Things Tech Likely to Dominate in 2020s

NetOP Technology founder Olcay Taysi attributes the IoT market's rapid expansion to the ever-increasing need by large companies for real-time data for market intelligence and analytical purposes. Based in the Netherlands, NetOP Technology has been listed among the world's top-25 most innovative tech firms .

"Our projects involve the design and manufacture of sensors and management platforms for smart cities, airports, agriculture schemes and logistics hubs, especially within the context of what is being described as the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

According to Taysi, "IoT-related tech has countless applications. Our solutions are used in 55 countries, where they help protect local ecosystems, improve municipal services, safeguard public health, and boost productivity.

Smart Sensors: From Buckingham Palace to Wembley Stadium

In the UK, NetOP Technology solutions have been installed on London's iconic red sightseeing buses, reducing fuel costs by 30 percent. They have also been deployed at Buckingham Palace and Wembley Stadium to ensure that resources are utilized at optimal efficiency.

Through an agreement with Seidor (Global | Platinum Partner of SAP), NetOP Technology solutions are now in use throughout the Americas. NetOP Technology can provide IoT solutions specifically tailored to particular regions thanks to its ongoing partnership with Detaysoft, the first and only member of United VARs in Turkey.

IoT Techs Fight against COVID-19

Notably, the emergence of COVID-19 has lent momentum to the burgeoning field of IoT. "IoT tech, which aims to create a more livable and sustainable world, has not been indifferent to the challenges posed by the pandemic. IoT-linked devices are now being used to regulate social distancing, facilitate contact-tracing measures, and analyze air quality," Taysi says.

Corporate and individual end users can purchase NetOP Technology's products and services at IoT-Shops.com .

Tulay Genc | [email protected] | +31307996022

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343217/NetOP_Technology.jpg

SOURCE NetOP Technology